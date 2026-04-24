Trump Publicly Shuts Down Prince Harry’s Remarks, Shifts Focus to Meghan Markle

President Donald Trump took a jab at Prince Harry on April 23 at the White House after the second son of King Charles III suggested that the United States should take tougher measures to end the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

According to People, Donald Trump was later questioned about Prince Harry’s comments in the Oval Office. He brushed off the question and shifted the conversation to Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

“How’s he doing? How’s his wife? Please give her my regards,” Trump said, before adding, “I know one thing: Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K. That’s for sure. I think I’m speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queensland News (@couriermail)

The Duke of Sussex visited Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, on April 23, where he delivered an impactful speech at the special security conference as well as engaged in philanthropic causes, which include wounded veterans of the war.

“This is a moment for American leadership,” he said. “A moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability,” he added.

While the father of two did not name Trump directly in his speech, his words about leadership seemed like an indirect dig at the 79-year-old, who often describes himself as “peace president.”

Trump has repeatedly said that he has consistently tried to mediate global wars and has said he deserves a Nobel Prize. Despite efforts by Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to find common ground, a resolution has not materialized.

According to The Sun, Trump earlier faced media scrutiny when he called Markle “nasty” after she criticized his 2016 presidential campaign, describing him as “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

The former Suits actress also expressed support for his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and said she would vote for her. When Donald Trump claimed he was unaware of this, he said, “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

However, later, he denied insulting Meghan Markle and claimed that the British outlet had fabricated his comment about the Los Angeles native.

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!” he wrote.

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

Furthermore, Donald Trump’s comments about Meghan Markle as a jab at Prince Harry came ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first official state visit to Washington D.C. next week, scheduled from Monday through Thursday.

The grand visit will include several high-profile events, such as a private tea with the Trump family, followed by a garden party, a military review, and an extravagant dinner to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

King Charles will also be the second British monarch to address a joint session in Congress after the late Queen Elizabeth II spoke during a session in 1991 in the Capitol. The royal couple’s visit will also include additional visits to New York and Virginia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9News (@9news)

Donald and Melania Trump also visited the U.K. in September last year for a brief trip. The couple attended a formal dinner with members, including Prince William and Princess Kate. Trump also met Prime Minister Keir Starmer and visited Queen Elizabeth’s grave.