Lights, Camera, Markle! Meghan Set for Shocking On-Screen Return After Eight Years

Meghan Markle had bid goodbye to her acting career after getting engaged to Prince Harry. Her last television project was Suits, where she played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane and gained widespread popularity for the same. She was last seen in the Season 7 finale of Suits before officially quitting acting.

However, fans of Meghan Markle are in for some good news as the actor is reportedly making a comeback with the film Close Personal Friends. The film also stars actors like Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Brit Henry and Jack Quaid and as reported by The Sun, “the Duchess was reportedly filming on location in Pasadena, California on Wednesday, November 5.”

According to The Mirror, Markle will be portraying herself in the film, which is an Amazon MGM Studio production and tells the story of two couples – one a celebrity pair and another, a normal one.

An insider spoke to The Mirror about Markle’s comeback and said, “This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right. It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set.”

The insider added that details about the project remain under wraps, so little information is available for now. They also added that Prince Harry was being very supportive of Markle’s decision and has always urged her to do “whatever brings her joy.”

While this film will mark Markle’s return to acting after eight years, both Harry and Meghan had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to “create documentaries and programs, featuring Harry and Meghan, Polo and more recently, With Love, Meghan. In August, it was announced the pair extended their Netflix deal” as The Mirror US reports.

Previously, talking to Variety in 2022, Markle had talked about how the industry changed since she had left. She said, “I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things. The ability to create zeitgeist moments like we had in the ’90s – where everyone would tune in at the same time for a show or gather for one moment? – that doesn’t happen anymore.”

She further added, “When I was doing Suits, that character, Rachel Zane, was in your living room with you while you were in your pyjamas eating Chinese takeout. That’s how connected the experience felt then. But to create a cultural moment or conversation requires something different today.”

She then mentioned, “Podcasting has been really interesting in that way. It might be one of the only remaining forums where people are alone to listen. Where else do you have that opportunity?”

When she was asked if she would return to acting at some point in future, she said, “No, I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.” However, Markle’s love for acting is bringing her back, and while Prince Harry remains supportive, it would be interesting to see the reaction of other Royals.