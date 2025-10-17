Meghan Markle Flaunts the Duchess of Sussex Title Again – Critics Say She Can’t Let Go of Royal Status

Meghan Markle was seen subtly flaunting her Duchess of Sussex title once again. She posted a new reel on her Instagram account showing her trio at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in Washington, D.C. The video shows her walking onto the stage and making her appearance at the summit before returning to California.

Viewers quickly noticed her suitcase topped with a bag marked “DS,” which many interpreted as standing for Duchess of Sussex. The bold blue-and-white letters were hard to miss, covering nearly the entire bag. This isn’t the first instance Meghan has been under fire for using her royal title.

She was using her HRH title, not following the agreement with the late queen. In March 2020, both Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and agreed to stop using their HRH titles. But Meghan still uses her title. Earlier, she sent a gift card to a friend that said “with the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” as revealed in a photo.

It seems like Meghan uses her royal title when it’s convenient for her. In an interview, Meghan was also seen pointing out her title when the host did not mention it. Then she moved on to a subtle defensive explanation, saying how “meaningful” it is to share a name with her husband and children. Moreover, to her, it’s a part of their love story.

After stepping away from the British royals, they did a tell-all interview with Oprah and even signed a show deal with Netflix, Meghan’s lifestyle show. She also started her brand, As Ever, with overpriced teas and wine. Describing their separation from the royals as “a very different situation,” they have maintained that they value their family ties.

Comments are turned off on her Instagram posts, but netizens still reacted strongly to her monogrammed luggage. One user posted, “I can’t get over how tacky this is. It’s not even nice as a shape or design.

It reminds me of tote bags carried by pep club members for middle school or donated canvas book bags for disadvantaged elementary school students.” Another one added, “Oh, that made me laugh out loud!!” The third one added to the criticism, “And make sure a pic is taken too.”