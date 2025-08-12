Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Friends’ Allegedly Mock Meghan Markle’s Brand With Bizarre Nickname

Meghan Markle‘s new lifestyle brand may not get a royal stamp of approval amidst mockery from Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s friends. According to the sources, their friends mock her brand based on the name.

Markle transformed her lifestyle company to ‘As Ever’ in February of this year. So the royal couple’s friends are calling her brand As If, implying that it’ll ever take off. They are laughing at her attempts to rebrand and sell lifestyle goods to people.

As per a report by Radar Online, sources say several WhatsApp messages in the groups are getting exchanged related to Markle’s new venture. It has become a joke for the group. They are calling the brand embarrassing, budget and rushed.

Ever since the Sussex family left for the US and appeared on Oprah’s interview, their ties with other royals have been sour. So there’s no way they are going to support them. Her website is selling products like ‘overpriced’ honey, teas, and edible flowers.

Meanwhile, she’s also using an old hack to trick people into thinking that there’s a scarcity of products by saying all the products were sold out in a few hours. Her website was recently active again with rose wine that sold out in an hour, as per the website.

MSN said Will and Kate’s nickname for Meghan’s brand revealed! “After Meghan Markle renamed her company, As Ever, in February 2025, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s inner circle jokingly call the brand “As If,” meaning “as if it will take off.” 😍 pic.twitter.com/rQc08zddY7 — LillyPutin (@LillyPutin) August 11, 2025

She has a business idea to expand and invest in other companies, like haircare brands and vegan coffee. According to a royal expert, Meghan is trying to become a billionaire with her brand deals and shows and even leaving Harry behind in business areas. She is prioritizing business and financial security, using her fame and reach.

However, the catch is her public image, which hasn’t been that good ever since the royal rift. She wants to be rich like A-listers, but she doesn’t have many friends in the same financial and fame bracket, the report claims. Duchess difficult‘s popularity is threatened by her being a bully, but she denies it.

Earlier, her cooking show wasn’t well-received, as it portrayed her as self-obsessed and aimless in different ways. Moreover, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says that she cannot use the fame and family name of royals to gain more if you are fighting them too. Her novelty may have worn off with so much drama.