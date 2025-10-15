Prince Harry Visits King Charles III After 18 Months, No Reconciliation in Sight

Prince Harry recently visited King Charles III in London in September 2025. This meeting is the first one in over a year and a half. While some hoped this visit might help heal the rift between them, the reality of the situation is quite different.

​As the reunion made headlines, media outlets, including The Sun, reported a frosty atmosphere during Harry’s brief stay. One item especially caught the gossip columns’ attention: a gift Prince Harry presented to his father.

Initial reports claimed the present was a family portrait featuring Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children. However, after some confusion, Harry’s team quickly corrected the record.

They emphasized that the framed photo only included his children, Archie and Lilibet, and not Meghan or Harry himself. Apparently, even this straightforward gesture became a new chapter in the ongoing royal drama.

​Family insiders suggested to the press that even a photo including Meghan and Harry wouldn’t have received a warm royal welcome. The continued tension between Meghan and Buckingham Palace has long kept them in opposing corners. Both sides have occasionally fired off public jabs, deepening the sense of division.

When Harry returned to the U.S. following his visit, Meghan shared an interesting Instagram post for her lifestyle brand, As Ever. She uploaded a story of herself pouring two glasses of wine, paired with the caption “When your beau is back in town…” Some interpreted this as being playful and inviting, while others saw it as her toasting Harry’s departure from family struggles in the U.K.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry y Meghan (@sussex_harry_meghan)

​Meghan’s name surfaced again as speculations around Harry’s public statements grew. Insiders cited by Rub Shuter’s Substack claimed Meghan had closely overseen Harry’s messaging on the reunion, reviewing each line with him before anything was shared with reporters.

“Meghan has always been protective of him when it comes to the British press,” noted one palace contact. This level of involvement only heightened suspicions that Meghan exerts considerable control over public family matters, often acting as Harry’s unofficial media advisor.

​For Harry, the tightrope walk seems to be getting tougher. According to sources quoted by RadarOnline.com, Meghan’s apparent reluctance to repair bonds with the Windsor family has left Harry feeling trapped. He has to continuously juggle between his wife and his family and the results have not exactly been satisfying. While King Charles does want to make things better, he is also aware of the ongoing and persisting issues.

​Instead of ushering in harmony, Harry’s trip re-ignited public curiosity about the real state of his marriage and his position in the royal family. With Meghan choosing not to join Harry in the U.K. and clearly keeping her distance, the family seems no closer to singing “Kumbaya.”

With each member of the Royal family holding onto past grievances and disputes, a reconciliation does not seem like an immediate event. While with each meeting between Harry and King Charles is bound to fuel up hopes of the Royal family getting together, chances are appearing quite slim, at least as of now.