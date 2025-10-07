Mutual Friend Hopes to Bring Prince William and Prince Harry Together by Naming Them Joint Godfathers

Prince William and Harry might finally reunite if one of their oldest friends sets his mind to it. A mutual friend of the brothers is reportedly considering naming both brothers as the godfather of his newborn daughter. If the same happens, the brothers will be forced to reunite years after their fallout.

The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, welcomed his first child with his wife, Olivia, in July of this year. An insider has now revealed how the couple is debating whether they want to name both Princes as the godfather to their firstborn.

An insider spoke to RadarOnline and shared that they were “seriously considering” the option. Taking on the role might just be the start for the brothers to close the rift that has developed in the years since Harry left the royal family behind.

“Hugh has been one of the few people to stay close to both William and Harry through everything,” the source told the publication. The insider notes how the Duke has seen how “painful” the rift between the two brothers has become.

“He’d love to see them in the same room again – ideally on good terms,” the source shared. According to the insider, the idea of entrusting both brothers with the responsibility has come up “more than once.”

The Duke of Westminster reportedly thinks this could serve as a “small step toward healing things.” Interestingly, Grosvenor was named as the godfather to William’s son, George, and Harry’s son Archie. If anything, this is a testament to how close the Duke is to both brothers.

“Hugh knows it’s sensitive territory, but he also knows the impact this gesture could have. If anyone can bring them together, it’s him,” another source told the publication. The Duke has reportedly been a friend of the Princes since they were all in school.

He has also managed to “stay out of the politics,” overall, according to the insider. A family friend of the Grosvenors shared that William and Kate, as well as Harry and Meghan, have sent warm wishes their way since their daughter’s birth.

“There’s no animosity toward them – the tension is really just between the brothers themselves,” the family friend revealed. The Duke is reportedly hoping that his daughter’s christening might serve as a turning point in the brothers’ relationship.

The source spoke about how Hugh hopes that this might be “the moment” that might ease the tension between the siblings. “The symbolism of having them both there would be enormous,” another insider added.