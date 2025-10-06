Kate Middleton’s Concerns Reportedly Prevent the Crown From Cutting Off Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

King Charles and Prince William are more than ready to cut Prince Andrew off, but only Kate Middleton’s worries might be stopping them. The Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are reportedly on the verge of being cut off with their involvement in the Epstein scandal, now being brought to light.

Reportedly, Kate Middleton’s worries might be the only thing standing between them and getting kicked out of the royal family. Sources close to the royal family are contemplating cutting ties with Prince Andrew and his ex, Sarah Ferguson.

The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, wants to practice caution and not risk provoking the Duke of York. Charles is reportedly considering kicking the duo out of the Royal Lodge. The pair of exes has continued to stay at the estate even after their divorce which took place in 1996.

“Prince William thinks Andrew and Fergie should be removed from Royal Lodge. He thinks it’s the only way to protect the monarchy and wants to draw a line under the scandal once and for all,” an insider told RadarOnline.

The source also added how Kate Middleton has panicked about the situation, thanks to what Prince Harry and Meghan did after their exit from the royal family. “Kate is panicked that more sordid bombshells might come out if the Yorks are pushed too far,” the insider added.

According to the insider, King Charles has also been “haunted by the memory of Megxit.” The couple dropped their fair share of bombshells after they quit as working royals in 2020. The monarch shares the opinion that his brother might follow in Harry and Meghan’s footsteps if pushed too far.

The King is afraid that his brother might release his very own memoir. “Andrew has already talked bout writing a memoir before. It could be devastating,” the insider shared.

Charles is allegedly worried about the family’s name being “tarnished further” and is aware of the risks. The insider shares how the King is aware of how “unpredictable” the Yorks can be. “Fergie made a point of asking the King not to force her and Andrew out of the family,” the source reveals.

Kate is also facing a “heartbreaking dilemma” while considering whether to cut Sarah Ferguson off or not. The Princess is reportedly “under growing pressure” to cut ties with her. According to the source, the Princess cares about Sarah but also cannot risk being “pulled into this.”

The Princess of Wales is of the opinion that the “new web of lies” could destroy the royal family. The source shares that Kate’s priorities at the moment are her children, her health, and the future of the Crown.