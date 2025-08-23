How Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Survived A Scandal-Filled Marriage And Stayed Friends

If you thought the royal romance between Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson was a bad dream, get ready! It’s even messier than the 1990s tabloids ever claimed. The Duke and Duchess of York were married in 1986, split up in 1992, and divorced in 1996.

A 2025 biography is peeling back the palace curtains to reveal how chaotic those early years were. According to people close to the couple, royal biographer Andrew Lownie’s Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York presents a marriage marked by cheating, loneliness, and stress that sometimes even “bordered on domestic violence.”

According to the book, Ferguson, who was left mainly alone while Prince Andrew was in the Navy, looked for company elsewhere. At the same time, Andrew had an outrageous twelve affairs in his first year of marriage alone.

For those familiar with Fergie’s frequently chaotic royal journey, the revelations are startling but not totally unexpected. She has long been open about her battles with self-image, the harsh pressures of royal life, and the British press. This story is now further complicated by Lownie’s book, which implies that their marriage had more wide-open fissures than tiny cracks.

The wedding photos may have suggested a storybook romance, but life was far from perfect behind closed doors. Lownie cites sources who recall Fergie telling friends about Andrew’s aloofness — “I’m married to a man who has never been inside a supermarket.”

According to reports, the couple’s fights reached unacceptable levels.

Due to Prince Andrew’s long Navy deployments, Sarah struggled with public ridicule and tabloid cruelty. After Princess Beatrice was born in 1988, she struggled with postpartum depression, and the media cruelly dubbed her the “Duchess of Pork.”

Their marriage was filled with scandal and bitterness despite the public’s awe. Their relationship as tabloid fodder was forged by Andrew’s suspected serial cheating and Sarah’s relationships, which had been reported on front pages.

But how the duo emerged from this storm is most remarkable — they aren’t bitter exes but loyal friends.

More Incredible Epstein & Royal Family revelations – Part 2 Channel 5’s live documentary continued to reveal Prince Andrew is known to be on Epstein related sex tapes held by numerous Intel organizations, which could be released now at any time And that he had relations with… pic.twitter.com/PSsHOBx18p — Moneypenny (@nic_moneypenny) August 16, 2025

Fast forward to today, and Prince Andrew and Sarah’s post-divorce relationship is almost stranger than fiction.

Despite living apart for over thirty years, they still raise Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice together. As reported to The Telegraph, Sarah has openly supported Andrew as he has fallen from grace as a member of the royal family, from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal to his declining approval ratings, making him the least popular royal.

Fergie even said she would marry Prince Andrew “all over again, 100 percent” in a late-2024 interview with The Times, describing him as “a great man with a great heart.” It’s an odd loyalty, especially given the context of rumors that Prince William might try to discredit his scandal-plagued uncle further after he takes to the throne.

In 2023, Fergie told Glamour that she believes in the “three C’s” (communication, compromise, and compassion) and that forgiveness is necessary. Maybe that’s how she made peace with King Charles III, rebuilt her reputation, and leads a life away from the royals.

Sarah Ferguson: ‘I’ve been judged all my life & I have no judgment on the Sussexes’ https://t.co/aOA3AV1sHw pic.twitter.com/94oN3AUJfs — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) March 5, 2023

While a reconciliation between her and Prince Andrew is unlikely, the pair’s cohabitation and united front have made them one of the royal family’s most unconventional (and oddly endearing) partnerships.

For all their dysfunction, Sarah and Andrew proved that divorce doesn’t mean division, at least in their case!