Prince Andrew’s Connections to Alleged Child Abusers Deepen as Fourth Link Surfaces – And He Too Died by ‘Suicide’

Prince Andrew’s association with men accused of sexually assaulting minor girls has been widely reported over the years. After having been linked with three such men, including Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York has been accused of having links with a fourth man who was also accused of assaulting minors.

Epstein’s butler, Valdson Vieira Cotrin, has revealed the shocking new information that Andrew used to socialize with British photographer David Hamilton, who was accused of assaulting teenage girls. According to Radar Online, Cotrin, who worked for Epstein for 18 years, stated that in the early 2000s, the Duke enjoyed afternoon tea with Epstein and Hamilton.

Prince Andrew was a regular visitor on Epstein’s Island. Here’s Johnny Carson in 1984 exposing Prince Andrew of being a pedophile. This creep has been doing this for a long time. pic.twitter.com/qYNPzd8UsE — Chico P. (@hitman604) November 6, 2019

And here’s what’s interesting to note! Hamilton, too, allegedly died by suicide. In 2016, at the age of 82, he took his life weeks after French TV presenter Flavie Flament came forward and accused him of r-ping her at the age of 13. Subsequently, three other women came forward and accused him of the same crime while they were in their teens. Hamilton, who was infamously known for explicit images of young girls, had denied the allegations.

Radar Online notes that Hamilton becomes the third man, either convicted or accused, of sexually abusing minor girls, linked to the Duke, who died by suicide.

Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of child s-x charges killed himself at the age of 66 in his prison cell in 2019 while he was awaiting trial for underage s-x trafficking.

Jean-Luc Brunel, who was accused of r-ping minor girls and trafficking for sexual exploitation, was also reported to have close links with Andrew. Brunel was found hanging in his Paris cell in 2022.

Some interesting things about ‘Prince’ Andrew: He is a money-grubber – yet never sued the many who call him a sex offender He went to mummy to get the money to avoid facing Virginia Giuffre in court He says not being able to sweat proves he’s not a rapist ⤵️ https://t.co/WP2vBvVBfy pic.twitter.com/aTWKX0a97o — Will Black 🍓🍄 (@WillBlackWriter) April 26, 2025

Prince Andrew also reportedly had ties with fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2024 for sexually assaulting four women, including a 16-year-old girl.

Epstein’s butler claimed that Andrew and Brunel spent time at Epstein’s private island. The Duke reportedly also visited Nygard in 2000 at his Bahamas estate. He also claimed that his employer (Epstein) and the Prince met several times at properties in Paris and New York.

“Andrew’s repeated associations with men accused of exploiting minors raise serious questions about his judgment and the company he keeps,” one of Epstein’s victims noted.

Currently, no evidence proves Prince Andrew’s involvement or knowledge of the crimes committed by these men. However, reports of his friendship with these men certainly raise eyebrows.

Epstein’s high-profile victim, Virginia Giuffre, claimed to have a sexual encounter with Andrew when she was 17. The Prince, however, denied the allegations. After the multi-million dollar settlement, Virginia also allegedly died by suicide this year at the age of 41.

🚨 #BREAKING: Top Epstein accuser Virginia Guiffre “dies by suicide,” per NBC News Giuffre accused Epstein of traff*cking her to high-powered celebrities like Jean-Luc Brunel and Prince Andrew WTF?

pic.twitter.com/j5C6rWqMoz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 26, 2025

One of Epstein’s victims said, “The pattern of powerful men surrounding themselves with accused abusers and then distancing themselves while victims suffer is all too familiar.”