Virginia Giuffre’s £12m Settlement with Prince Andrew FROZEN Amid Ugly Family Feud

Virginia Giuffre was a prominent person who had accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. In a civil sexual assault case against him, while Prince Andrew denied the claims, he settled out of court.

The long battle was also against another accuser Jeffrey Epstein who trafficked Giuffre.

She has always been an advocate against sexual crimes, and her life was a battle in itself, fighting all the bad guys. She died by suicide on 25 April 2025; while she wasn’t suicidal, she did go through an accident earlier. So the details around her death are a bit concerning. Meanwhile, police have ruled out any external foul play.

The news of the sexual assault case made headlines in 2011 and it was a long battle as she got a settlement in 2022. The Epstein documentary and #metoo movement helped her case, delivering a more sensitive approach to the case. She stated that she was s—x trafficked and forced upon by the Duke three different times. In the Epstein case, she was flown around to different places and passed on to several of his associates.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s bravest accusers, is dead — allegedly by suicide. But EVERYTHING about this is suspicious. 🚨 She had told doctors, therapists, and even posted publicly: “I am not suicidal.” 🚨 She was injured in a suspicious car crash weeks ago. 🚨 Police… pic.twitter.com/sa4R2atEcm — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 29, 2025

She died at 41 in Australia at her farm, as her family told. We’d think her battles would end after demise but her family and her husband are just getting started. Although she has been separated from her abusive husband, Robert Giuffre, for over 22 years now, he remains the next of kin. So, her family and he are contesting the claim to her estate as well as Prince Andrew’s £12 million settlement.

The couple split years ago! Despite that he is in a legal battle to receive her estate. However, her family will not let him have a single penny as he is undeserving of it. They gave a statement that what they are going through is a tragedy and it could take years to settle this in court. Such estate cases go on for a long even with the right proof and history of the case.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claims she suffered domestic abuse at hands of her husband: report https://t.co/PRxTjOFRtI pic.twitter.com/y7uz7J9T2g — New York Post (@nypost) April 6, 2025

She had amassed settlements in these cases. Epstein also settled out of court, giving her £375,000 in 2009. Even though these men have denied all the allegations, they chose to settle out of court.

She even released a manuscript and legal documents related to the pending lawsuit hours before Jeffrey died. Prince Andrew chose to avoid the court battle and settle out of court. Virginia claims he forced her when she was drunk and just 17 years old at that time.

Virginia’s lawyer stated that Price Andrew wanted to be a part of the royal family again and that must have been upsetting for her. Currently, all her assets are frozen until there is a settlement of the case in court.

Her suicide and previous assault allegations may not work in Prince Andrew’s favor to rejoin the royals. Instead, they’ll just bring more light to these allegations.