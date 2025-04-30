Virginia Giuffre’s Heartbreaking Final Handwritten Letter Released by Family After Her Tragic Death—What She Wrote Will Stay With You

Virginia Giuffre’s family has released a letter that reveals her last wish. She was probably the most prominent of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Giuffre was one of the child sex offender’s victims who bravely spoke up against the billionaire. She was also known for accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

The 41-year-old fought valiantly to advocate for sex trafficking survivors. She was trafficked by Epstein when she was only 17 years old. Giuffre allegedly met him at Mar-a-Lago when she worked there as a spa attendant. The billionaire recruited her to be his masseuse after their initial interaction.

Virginia moved to Australia with her family and resided at her farm in Neergabby until her death. She lived in the Western part of Australia with her husband and their three children.

On 25th April 2025, Giuffre was found unresponsive by local authorities in her house. Soon after, the news of the 41-year-old losing her life to suicide broke out. Virginia’s family has now decided to share a letter they found after her passing.

Giuffre’s sister-in-law, Amanda Robert, shared the “handwritten letter” by noting that her “voice will not be silenced.” In the letter, Virginia talks about fighting for the future of the victims of abuse. She herself was very vocal when it came to bravely sharing the story of her survival when she was alive.

“Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims,” the letter read. In the same letter, Virginia goes on to question if protesting is “the answer.” She adds, “I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere.”

Virginia Giuffre’s (Epstein Victim) family just released a HANDWRITTEN note she left before her suicide. I am sorry but regardless of what the headlines you may see insinuating…this DOES NOT read like a suicide note. This reads like someone intent on battling on. “We are not… pic.twitter.com/AdUWytx0ex — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) April 30, 2025

While sharing the letter with the world, Amanda noted how it was “important that the survivors know that she’s with you and her voice will not be silenced.” Roberts also pointed out how important it is to honor Giuffre’s wish to “continue to fight.”

Shockingly, Spencer Kuvin, who was Epstein’s former lawyer, has come forward to hint at foul play in this case. In an interview with LBC, Kuvin noted how he “questions everything” in this case because, often in his experience, the “initial story is not the truth.”

Virginia Giuffre has died by suicide. She wrote this in December of 2019. RIP, Virginia. You deserved better from the American justice system! @VRSVirginia pic.twitter.com/QQ6su5geZV — Victoria❤️👙👑💅🏻 (@UGAGirl7280) April 26, 2025

“Statistics and research shows there is a much higher incident rate of suicide among childhood abuse victims, sexual abuse victims particularly,” the lawyer noted. He added how it would “not be surprising” to find out that Virginia took her own life.

Kuvin went on to point out how “introspection and investigation” are necessary when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein and the “people in his orbit.” The lawyer spoke about further investigation that should be carried out to “make sure that this was in fact what people are saying it is.”

He admitted that he was “skeptical and cynical” about the case and the circumstances surrounding it.