Insider Claims Prince Andrew’s Alleged ‘S-x Tapes’ in Russia’s Possession Could ‘Bury’ the Royal Family Over Epstein Ties

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about abuse.

If you thought only Jeffrey Epstein or Trump were controversial figures, you are missing out on another alleged sinner, Prince Andrew! The third child and second son of late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke has been in the media spotlight for alleged allegations of s-xual abuse and a nasty reputation around women. It is now claimed that he had ties with Epstein.

Epstein has reportedly sparked fresh fears within Buckingham Palace, amid claims that the Kremlin (Russian government) may possess compromising footage that could severely damage — or even “bury” — the monarchy.

As per Radaronline.com, the 65-year-old Duke of York has lived in isolation since his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, where he said that the two were not in contact after going to his house in New York in December 2010, a visit he said was ” a wrong decision.”

Yet, royal author Andrew Lownie’s new book, ‘Entitled’, has reignited the controversy, and perhaps the truth could have brutal consequences and even stain the prestigious reputation of the palace. A former royal aide reportedly warned: “If the truth ever came out about Andrew’s real relationship with Epstein and if the Kremlin really has s-x tapes, the royal family would be done for. There would be no recovering from that.”

Andrew Lownie’s book suggests that the late Jeffrey Epstein, who passed away in 2019 after being convicted for s-x trafficking, was involved in intelligence agencies, and that so-called kompromat, blackmail material involving Prince Andrew, may have ended up in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This whole intelligence background began when John Mark Dougan, a former Marine and Florida sheriff, fled to Moscow in 2017 to avoid an FBI investigation. He claimed that he copied some evidence against Prince Andrew, which he handed over to the Russian authorities before he left the country.

The documents show that John Mark Dougan, who also served in the U.S. Marines and has long claimed to be working independently of the Russian government, was provided funding by an officer from the GRU, the country’s military intelligence service. — Catherine Belton (@CatherineBelton) October 23, 2024

“There were lots of videos, but I wasn’t going to sit around and watch them,” Dougan said. “Law enforcement’s had it for years. The FBI seized my computers in 2016, and they knew what was on them – they even warned MI6 I had a duplicate.” Meanwhile, Dougan has been involved in some shady work. He runs a website called DC Weekly, where he has allegedly published fake stories against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prince Andrew.

Reportedly, Prince Andrew had been in touch with Jeffrey longer than he had admitted. The court documents from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) show one message from a “member of the British Royal Family” to Epstein: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!” ( via BBC).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

One June 2010 email from Epstein suggested social plans involving Jes Staley and a woman referred to as “Vera.” The royal responded, asking who Vera was. Epstein replied days later: “My future ex-wife. I know Jes and she would love to see home,”—suggesting a dinner was arranged.

One message from 27 February 2011 shows Epstein telling the prince: “Jes Staley will be in London on next Tuesday afternoon, if you have time.” The royal responded: “Jes is coming on 1st March or next week?”Further messages discussed media coverage, ending with: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail Royals (@dailymailroyals)

Already, Prince Andrew’s name has been dragged into the s-xual abuse case of Virginia Giuffre when she was a teenager alongside Jeffrey Epstein. While Giuffre died by suicide at 41, the allegations and a legal case still seem to dominate the media headlines. If the footage gets exposed, the British Royal Family will face immense public embarrassment.

“The monarchy has endured numerous scandals, but Epstein is a different kind of threat,” said a senior source close to the Palace. “If video evidence ever emerged showing Andrew involved with underage girls, it would be indefensible. It could bring the entire institution crashing down.”