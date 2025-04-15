Donald Trump Blames ‘Three People’ for Millions Dead in Russia-Ukraine War—Is He Right?

Ever since Donald Trump took over office, his statements on the Ukraine war have been nothing less than instigating. He initially promised that he would convince President Putin to declare a ceasefire, which didn’t happen. He then blamed Ukraine for starting the war, which is not true. He even called President Zelensky a dictator.

His treatment of President Zelensky at the White House during his visit to the US was a disgusting display of power and authority.

Donald Trump has again tired the pot by blaming three people for the Russia-Ukraine war. He has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Zelensky and Former US President Joe Biden for a death toll of millions.

He made these remarks during a high-profile meeting with the President of El Salvador in Washington.

These statements rekindled discussion about foreign policy, leadership and accountability for the war’s devastating human cost. His remarks are, however, not aligned with his statement from the White House when President Zelensky was visiting.

THREAD What we witness now from the White House, is a clear smearing campaign aimed not only at @ZelenskyyUa but on Ukraine at whole. Zelensky is being used as a target, but with a goal to weaken Ukraine in whole, and to strengthen Moscow. Let me explain: 👇 pic.twitter.com/zBpEVbdB6V — Sergej Sumlenny, LL.M (@sumlenny) April 15, 2025

In his ill-planned remarks, Trump openly blamed Zelensky, Biden, and Putin for the death toll. He criticized Zelenksy’s strategic decision that Ukraine started the war with someone who is 20 times its size and then went asking for missiles from other nations. He claimed that Ukraine’s defense initiatives were ill-thought-out and unduly dependent on foreign assistance.

He then attributed a great deal of the blame to President Biden. He claimed that his government allowed the crisis to worsen and failed to stop Russia’s incursion. Trump then praised his own previous presidency. He claimed that there was deterrence and peace under his administration. It was because of a show of strength. He again claimed that this war would not have happened under his leadership.

Trump’s statement about Ukraine picking a fight with someone 20 times its size has not sat well with President Zelensky. In a swift response to Trump’s comments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vehemently denied that Ukraine was in any way responsible for the start of the conflict.

“Millions of people are dead because of three people.” US President Donald Trump talks about the war in Ukraine and accuses Zelenskyy and Biden of not being “competent”.https://t.co/nzyW8OjAJX 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/4xpI4NK4r7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 14, 2025

Zelenskyy reiterated in a televised interview that Ukraine was not the aggressor. Rather, Ukraine is the victim of the unjustified action of Russia. He underlined how much the Ukrainian military and people had sacrificed to protect their country’s sovereignty.

Zelensky also took aim at what is being called Western hesitancy. Even though everyone is aware of the truth and reality of the war, none of the Western nations have stood up to Trump and his officials and called out his lies.

Q: When Trump called you a dictator and said that Ukraine started this war, what did you think? Zelensky: Russian propaganda is winning in the U.S. How can anyone see our dead people, our pain, and what Russians are doing – and still not call them the aggressor? 6/ pic.twitter.com/HWlLualNfP — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 14, 2025

Zelensky claimed that Ukraine did not choose the war, but they chose to stand. He also claimed that since Russia has broken ceasefire resolutions many times and has taken part in illegal practices against his country, it is difficult to trust Russia. No matter how many claims of peace and diplomacy Russia makes, it will remain a hostile nation.

Trump may have positioned himself as the great mediator, but his actions speak of anything but. He has constantly held hands with Putin and placed sole blame for bloodshed on the nation that is just trying to defend its sovereignty.

Trump: When I was president, foreign countries wouldn’t fight each other without my permission. @atrupar

pic.twitter.com/KUZewyxfgG — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 24, 2024

These statements prove how little Donald Trump cares about or understands world politics and how he is incapable of fulfilling the promise of peace in Europe when he is actively seeking control of another sovereign nation, Greenland.