As the Trump administration quickly wants to bury the infamous Epstein case, pressure is now mounting on Prince Andrew to speak up. US attorney Gloria Allred, who represents multiple victims of Epstein, has urged Amdrew to testify regarding his connections with the late s-x offender publicly.

Allred’s plea to the Duke of York comes after he vowed to combat s-x tr-fficking. A statement on Andrew’s behalf was released in which he expressed regret about his association with Epstein. It came shortly after he found himself embroiled in a controversy with Virginia Giuffre, one of the high-profile victims of Epstein, who allegedly died by suicide in April this year.

Giuffre had alleged having sexual encounters with Andrew when she was just 17. The claims were dismissed by Andrew, who repeatedly stated that he had never met her. The case concluded with Andrew reaching a £12 million settlement with Giuffre in early 2022. However, despite the settlement, he didn’t admit any liability. Years later, the spotlight remains on him over his alleged connections with the late s-x offender.

She survived being hit by a bus. She warned: “Too many evil people want me silenced.” Now she’s dead at 41.

Virginia Giuffre named names — Epstein, Prince Andrew. And now she’s gone.

Coincidence? They want this buried. Share it before it vanishes.#EpsteinCoverup #VirginiaGiuffre pic.twitter.com/JEpbgYU2Cz — Daizy Gedeon (@DaizyGedeon) July 30, 2025

Despite his pledge to “support the fight against the evils of sex trafficking,” Allred has highlighted Andrew’s reluctance to assist with the ongoing case. As reported by Radar Online, the attorney said, “I called on Andrew to speak to the FBI,” while further questioning, “Is he willing to testify before Congress? Is he willing to give more information to the Justice Department? And if not, why not?”

Since the Duke is a foreign national, he can’t be forced to appear before Congress through a subpoena to testify. Allred, however, said that the Duke can still give his testimony voluntarily without even being physically present in the US.

THE MIRROR🍿: Prince Andrew has been urged to reveal all he knows about pervert Jeffrey Epstein under oath. US lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents victims of the late tycoon, said the Duke must appear before Congress. She added: “He can volunteer to testify. His silence is a… pic.twitter.com/Dkb4UU438P — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) August 1, 2025

She said, “There’s nothing Prince Andrew can say or do to make it go away. It is news now all over the world. People want to know, who was involved in trafficking or sexually abusing children?”

The attorney also believes that his name could be among the files that are being withheld by the US government, which she thinks should be made public. She said, “Many in Congress have said that they support the release of the file. I’m talking about Republicans and Democrats.”

In July, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the government wouldn’t be releasing the Epstein files. The Trump administration also alleged that the infamous Epstein client list “doesn’t exist”. The announcement has led to a massive uproar among people, and within the MAGA circle as well.

The Trump administration is now being accused of a cover-up, as many believe that Donald Trump’s name could be on the list. Donald Trump was a close friend of Epstein until the latter was booked for serious crimes and Trump publicly broke ties with him.