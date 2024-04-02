Lawyer Alina Habba Slams Those Reacting to Trump's Legal Troubles: 'They Don't Have a Conscience'

In a recent fiery tirade, Alina Habba, lawyer to Donald Trump, expressed vehement disdain for those finding delight in the legal troubles befalling the former President. She particularly targeted New York Attorney General Letitia James. Later, she targeted others who seemed gleeful over Trump's predicaments during an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime. She suggested those reveling in Trump's potential downfall lacked a moral compass or conscience.

"Do you think Tish James and Judge [Engoron], do they do they feel ashamed, a little embarrassed? Have they felt, I don’t know, maybe that they overreached a little bit after this decision?," Jesse Watters, the host, enquired. "Well, that would mean that they have a moral compass or a conscience, and I don't feel that that exists," Habba responded before adding, "People that go on TV censor Donald Trump, shut him off when he's speaking, want to act like he’s about to go broke, want to act like he’s poor. And that’s why he couldn’t get a bond that no private company has ever been asked to get with no cash equivalents other than cash, marketable securities." Habba went on, "People that get excited for that, they don’t have a conscience, Jesse," as per Mediaite.

As of right now, the state of New York will not start seizing the former President's assets since Trump has paid the $175 million bond required while he files an appeal. The bond, submitted to a Manhattan appeals court on Monday, temporarily halts the real estate developer from having to shell out the entirety of the $454 million fine that a judge imposed against him in February for lying about his assets for years in order to obtain better loan terms.

As promised, President Trump has posted bond. He looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict. — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) April 2, 2024

If his appeal is denied, Trump, who is running for President again in November, will still be responsible for the whole amount plus millions in interest. At first, he had trouble obtaining a bond as he had to provide 120% of the whole fine, which is equivalent to more than $500 million, in cash. On March 25, however, the appeals court accepted his request for a lower bond, which Trump interpreted as a sign that the court would eventually overturn the decision.

"President Trump has posted bond, as promised," his attorney Habba stated in a release. "He looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict." Trump needed an appeal bond to cover the $83.3 million verdict in E Jean Carroll's lawsuit, which he lost in January. He turned to Chubb's Federal Insurance for help, as Knight Specialty Insurance, the company he initially approached, wasn't a major player in the market. Knight Specialty Insurance's chairman, Don Hankey, had made his fortune by expanding his automobile dealership into financial services, as per CNN.