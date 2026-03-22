Lawmaker Explains Move to Impeach AG Pam Bondi, Calls Administration ‘Out of Control’

Rep. Summer Lee decided to impeach Attorney General Pam Bondi because she believes the Trump administration is out of control and acting unlawfully.

This decision heightens tensions between House Democrats and the Justice Department over its handling of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Lee, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, introduced articles of impeachment against Bondi on March 17. The following day, she told USA TODAY, “This is an administration that is out of control and completely lawless.”

Lee’s impeachment resolution accuses Bondi of five types of misconduct: ignoring a House Oversight Committee subpoena for the complete, unredacted Epstein files; violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act; misusing investigatory and prosecutorial power; defying federal court orders; and lying under oath during congressional testimony.

Lee’s office stated that they drafted the measure with Free Speech For People, a legal advocacy group. They claimed Bondi used the Justice Department to protect politically connected individuals while targeting President Donald Trump’s opponents.

In case you missed it, I’ll be introducing articles of impeachment against Pam Bondi. She’s obstructing justice, weaponizing the DOJ against Trump’s political enemies, and breaking the law. It’s time she’s held accountable. pic.twitter.com/jQM4loVw5w — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) February 25, 2026

In a statement released with the filing, Lee emphasized that the attorney general has “one of the most serious responsibilities in our democracy: to enforce the law fairly, impartially, and without political influence.” She added, “This is about accountability, transparency, and justice. We deserve a justice system that serves the people, not one that is used for political gain.” The resolution argues that Bondi’s actions justify impeachment and removal from office.

The dispute centers on congressional efforts to obtain more information about the Justice Department’s review and release of Epstein-related records. Reuters reported that the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Bondi on March 17 for a sworn closed-door deposition scheduled for April 14.

The committee sought details about how the department collected, reviewed, and disclosed those files. The Justice Department deemed the subpoena unnecessary, stating lawmakers had already reviewed unredacted materials privately and that Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were prepared to brief the committee.

FROST: We asked Pam Bondi multiple times, are you going to come and speak with us under oath? She would not say yes. We want her under oath because we do not trust her. Why don’t we trust her? Because she’s a liar. pic.twitter.com/eleUVlko1L — Acyn (@Acyn) March 18, 2026

Tensions rose during the briefing on March 18 when Democratic lawmakers walked out, claiming Bondi would not clearly commit to honoring the subpoena. ABC News reported that Bondi later told reporters, “I made it clear. I will follow the law.”

Rep. Robert Garcia of California noted after the session that Bondi had “refused on multiple occasions” to confirm her commitment to following the subpoena. Republicans replied that Bondi answered in legal terms and argued Democrats staged the protest.

Lee’s impeachment effort is unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled House, but it strengthens the Democratic push to make Bondi testify and maintain focus on the Epstein files issue. Reuters mentioned that Justice Department officials acknowledged errors in handling the records but denied any intention to shield influential people.

The department indicated that over 500 lawyers worked on a tight schedule to review the materials. However, Lee and other Democrats contend that Bondi’s actions extend beyond a document dispute and reflect a pattern of using the Justice Department for political purposes.