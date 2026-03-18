Politics

House Oversight Subpoenas AG Pam Bondi Over Epstein File “Mismanagement”

Published on: March 18, 2026 at 10:22 AM ET

A DOJ spokesperson called the subpoena against AG Pam Bondi "absolutely unnecessary."

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Pam Bondi served with a subpoena to answer tough questions about handling the Epstein Files.
Pam Bondi served with a subpoena to answer tough questions about handling the Epstein Files. Image Credit: (L) The White House (R) Wikimedia Commons | Geoff Livingston from DC, USA

The United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee. She is set to answer questions about her release and handling of the Epstein files under the Epstein Transparency Act.

According to reports by the BBC, the House Oversight Committee has formally summoned Bondi to hold her accountable for the files. Bondi has reportedly been at the center of backlash for not releasing all the files in accordance with the Act. The delayed release, followed by reported redaction errors, has sparked scrutiny.

The House Oversight Committee’s chairman, James Comer, outlined the rationale for her summoning in the subpoena letter cited by the news outlet. In the letter, Comer claimed that the committee had reason to probe “possible mismanagement” of the Epstein files. The letter also explained why Bondi was summoned by the committee.

In the letter, Comer cited her “valuable insight” about the Epstein files and also highlighted her responsibility as attorney general of the United States. The subpoena letter read, “You are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of the files…”

It is because of her responsibilities as attorney general that the committee has decided to summon her for clarity regarding the delayed release of the files, followed by other errors. According to reports, Bondi has been subpoenaed to appear before the House Oversight Committee on April 14, 2026.

The attorney general has not yet officially confirmed her response to the summons. Similarly, the White House has not commented on the matter. Bondi’s response and appearance at the upcoming hearing are highly anticipated. However, it is likely that she will appear.

Although she has not personally commented on the subpoena to the media, a spokesperson from the DOJ made a statement to the BBC. The spokesperson called the subpoena “completely unnecessary.”

The representative also added, “The Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress.” The representative also claimed that lawmakers were involved in viewing the redacted documents in the Epstein files and, hence, dubbed the summons “unnecessary.”

Before the subpoena, Bondi and the Trump administration were accused of an alleged “cover-up” due to the delayed release.

According to the Act, all 3.5 million files were reportedly supposed to be released by Dec. 19, 2025. However, only half were released. After significant backlash, the DOJ finally released the remainder on Jan. 30, 2026. This delay sparked speculation and conspiracy theories about the “cover-up,” which are still circulating online.

Many netizens claimed that the Trump administration was allegedly attempting to shield Trump and other influential figures featured in the files from legal consequences. Even after the release, many of the files were incorrectly redacted. While some files had the victims’ names redacted, other documents featured their faces and names.

Legally, Trump has not been criminally tied to any of Epstein’s crimes, despite allegations about his involvement and mention in the files. Critics and followers of the Epstein files continue to await Bondi’s hearing, should she appear, for more clarity about the case.

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