House Oversight Subpoenas AG Pam Bondi Over Epstein File “Mismanagement”

The United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee. She is set to answer questions about her release and handling of the Epstein files under the Epstein Transparency Act.

According to reports by the BBC, the House Oversight Committee has formally summoned Bondi to hold her accountable for the files. Bondi has reportedly been at the center of backlash for not releasing all the files in accordance with the Act. The delayed release, followed by reported redaction errors, has sparked scrutiny.

The House Oversight Committee’s chairman, James Comer, outlined the rationale for her summoning in the subpoena letter cited by the news outlet. In the letter, Comer claimed that the committee had reason to probe “possible mismanagement” of the Epstein files. The letter also explained why Bondi was summoned by the committee.

🚨 BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has officially SUBPOENAED Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify in front of Congress over DOJ’s handling of the Epstein Files “As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and… pic.twitter.com/Owyy9hMzLv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 17, 2026

In the letter, Comer cited her “valuable insight” about the Epstein files and also highlighted her responsibility as attorney general of the United States. The subpoena letter read, “You are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of the files…”

It is because of her responsibilities as attorney general that the committee has decided to summon her for clarity regarding the delayed release of the files, followed by other errors. According to reports, Bondi has been subpoenaed to appear before the House Oversight Committee on April 14, 2026.

The attorney general has not yet officially confirmed her response to the summons. Similarly, the White House has not commented on the matter. Bondi’s response and appearance at the upcoming hearing are highly anticipated. However, it is likely that she will appear.

BREAKING: House Oversight Committee votes 24–19 to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Epstein investigation Five Republicans joined Democrats: Boebert, Burchett, Cloud, Mace, and Perry. This is HUGE pic.twitter.com/sxRDAHuayL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 4, 2026

Although she has not personally commented on the subpoena to the media, a spokesperson from the DOJ made a statement to the BBC. The spokesperson called the subpoena “completely unnecessary.”

The representative also added, “The Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress.” The representative also claimed that lawmakers were involved in viewing the redacted documents in the Epstein files and, hence, dubbed the summons “unnecessary.”

Before the subpoena, Bondi and the Trump administration were accused of an alleged “cover-up” due to the delayed release.

According to the Act, all 3.5 million files were reportedly supposed to be released by Dec. 19, 2025. However, only half were released. After significant backlash, the DOJ finally released the remainder on Jan. 30, 2026. This delay sparked speculation and conspiracy theories about the “cover-up,” which are still circulating online.

🔥 NEW: The Epstein files are being buried behind a “national security” designation. My latest investigation breaks down how this loophole is being used to black out names, shield co-conspirators, and protect the powerful. Read the full Substack before the vote drops:… pic.twitter.com/W24GiU54GY — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 18, 2025

Many netizens claimed that the Trump administration was allegedly attempting to shield Trump and other influential figures featured in the files from legal consequences. Even after the release, many of the files were incorrectly redacted. While some files had the victims’ names redacted, other documents featured their faces and names.

Legally, Trump has not been criminally tied to any of Epstein’s crimes, despite allegations about his involvement and mention in the files. Critics and followers of the Epstein files continue to await Bondi’s hearing, should she appear, for more clarity about the case.