LAPD and Los Angeles DA Respond to Bianca Censori’s Bold ‘Almost Na–d’ Grammys 2025 Look

Amidst all best and worst-dressed celebrity analysis, no one can forget ‘barely dressed’ Bianca Censori from the Grammys Red Carpet 2025.

Rapper and musician Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) walked the red carpet of Grammys 2025 with his wife Bianca Censori, and the couple caused quite a stir with Censori’s bold outfit choice.

Bianca Censori chose to wear an extremely sheer dress that left nothing to the imagination, with her chest and backside almost n–e. She walked the red carpet wearing a big black coat with her husband and then removed it while standing in front of cameras.

It gave the shock value the couple were probably hoping for. It was initially reported that the couple was asked to leave the venue, but they clarified that the couple chose to leave the venue on their own just after the red carpet walk and missed the festivities inside.

Claims that Ye and Bianca were escorted out are “not true” and that West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.” Reported by @Variety BOSS. pic.twitter.com/9naNyaWLyF — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) February 3, 2025

It was implied that Bianca Censori could be charged with indecent exposure. Her outfit violated the California Penal Code 314(1). This code states that “when a person exposes his or her na–d body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it.”

As per California law, someone can only be charged with indecent exposure if they “intentionally expose their genitals or na–d body; expose themself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to themself; and intend to sexually gratify themself or offend someone else when they do it.”

One can argue that the Censori was not completely n–e but in an extremely sheer dress. California law also does not charge women with indecent exposure for their bare chests. This is to protect breastfeeding mothers. However, Neama Rahmani, former public prosecutor and legal analyst, when speaking to Newsweek, said that exposure of genitals and an-s is considered criminal.

She added that Ye could also be charged with indecent exposure demeanor as he was with her and could be considered assisting her in her behavior.

It now remains to be seen if the LA prosecutor goes ahead and files the charges. As per reports, media personnel from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said that they have not heard anything about Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori facing legal trouble for her ‘barely there’ outfit choice at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

This is not the first time Censori is under the radar for her very exposing outfit. She has a very daring street wear choice. She was seen wearing only underwear with exposed breasts walking around with her husband on the streets of LA.

It’s Star Wars Nite and Kanye West was spotted at Disneyland 😳 pic.twitter.com/GoYS3iN83P — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) April 17, 2024

Last year the couple were seen in Disneyland enjoying rides and walking around where all the guests are required to wear footwear while inside the park. However, the people around could not help but notice Censori’s footwear or lack thereof. It seemed as if her feet were bound in a bandage to smartly replace the shoes. The bottom of her looked as if the blood circulation was cut off, and it was painful to even watch her walk. This can get Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, banned from Disney.

All these instances have also sparked speculation of abuse of Bianca Censori at the hands of Ye, as it would not be the first time he is accused of difficult behaviour. He famously dragged his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian through the mud on child custody and cyberbullied her.