Bianca Censori Might be ‘Going to Jail’ After What Kanye Did to Her, And Taylor Swift is Involved Too!

Bianca Censori’s husband, Kanye West, is looking for attention, and using Taylor Swift again.

Kanye West has been a little down on his luck lately, at least publicity-wise. After his separation from Kim Kardashian, he has been spiralling downward with different social media posts, marketing issues, music and parenting hassles. This also includes him officially changing his name to Ye.

Where one would have thought that this was the end of the artist Kanye West, he made a comeback. West is competing for his 25th gold-plated gramophone and has been nominated under the Best Rap Song category for his work with Ty Dola $ign on “Carnival.”

However, Kanye again did what he does best.

Artists with the most Album of the Year nominations (as a lead artist) without a win in #GRAMMYs history: Beyoncé (4)*

Kendrick Lamar (4)

Kanye West (4)

Lady Gaga (4) pic.twitter.com/LHctUxQW55 — The Grammy Guru (Commentary) (@TheGrammyGuru) January 17, 2025

Kanye famously deleted all his posts on Instagram whenever his mood strikes and posts only his wife. This time, his mood struck again.

Before heading out to the Grammy festivities, Kanye posted some extremely racy pictures of his wife, Bianca Censori, on Instagram. In this post, Kanye posted a series of polaroids of his wife in different states of undress, and then there are pictures of her in complete nude. Kanye captioned this post with Taylor Swift’s song “Love Story”.

As one would have expected, there was an uproar on all social media platforms regarding Kanye’s post. Continuing with the shenanigans, Kanye West walked the Grammy red carpet with his wife in an utter sheer outfit that is not suitable for the public and was allegedly asked to leave, though not so politely. This indecent exposure could land Bianca Censori in prison too.

Bianca Censori is in an abusive relationship with Kanye West and nobody is doing anything to help that woman. He regularly humiliates her in public. — Kate Gillespie (@kateg_tweets) February 2, 2025

Kanye West has had a history of stirring the pot and using women in his life to do so. Earlier, he would use his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to grab eyeballs by making her wear only his brand and making outrageous claims.

It was not only Kim but also her sisters who were caught in the storm. After their separation, it was his ex-girlfriend Julia Fox, with ridiculous make-up, dressed in his branded clothes, who would make headlines. And now his current wife, Bianca Censori.

However, one woman Kanye West is obsessed with, is definitely Taylor Swift. From heckling her during her Grammy win, to referencing her in his music, to now Instagram posts, Kanye can’t seem to let Taylor Swift go.

One might wonder if this obsession with Taylor is because he admires her as an artist or is just plain jealous. Whatever the case may be, Kanye definitely gives the internet enough fodder to chew on by dragging Taylor Swift continuously into his shenanigans.

Kanye West has unlocked the new levels of obsession and even tagged Taylor Swift on the post for his GRAMMYs nomination pic.twitter.com/S2nLswT35n — Taylor Swift Data (@spotify_swift) February 2, 2025

This time, too, the internet did not disappoint in taking the bait and riding up the engagement. Users on Instagram kept commenting under Kanye West’s post of his wife’s pictures asking if there was a collaboration planned and, if not, can there be?

They also joke about why Taylor was on Kanye’s post and finished the lyrics of the song, which he referenced to.

After running for president and then supporting President Donald Trump and disrespecting the black community by calling slavery a choice, one might have wondered if Kanye West has reached his limit. But now it is clear he will keep riding this crazy train for some more time.