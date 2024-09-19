Kylie Kelce's One Subtle Move Confirms She is NOT a Supporter of Donald Trump This Election

Taylor Swift recently announced she'd vote for Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. This led to a buzz in the entertainment world with many celebrities liking Swift's endorsement, echoing the singer's stance. The list included her paramour Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

The Bad Blood singer shared a post of herself posing with her cat alongside a lengthy caption, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election." In addition, she also highlighted why she preferred Harris over Republican nominee Donald Trump. "She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader."

Her Instagram Post went instantly viral with lakhs of people liking, commenting, and sharing her endorsement. Among those were some celebrities and other famous names like Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, and her NFL boyfriend's brother Jason Kelce's wife Kylie. Her silent support spoke volumes about her preference for this election and it is definitely not Trump, as per Nicki Swift.

The singer has beautifully blended in the NFL world and her newly blossomed friendship with Brittany Mahomes is the talk of the town. In addition, her camaraderie with Momma Donna Kelce is also evident, however, she hasn't yet been seen with Kylie. But, during the Philadelphia Eagles charity event that Kylie attended with her retired NFL husband, she was captured on camera belting out Swift's hit song Love Story, per Page Six. So, it's safe to say, she's a Swiftie.

The video clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter by the Kelce brother's New Heights podcast and re-shared by Swift's fan account. Fans were thrilled to see her energy as one X fan, @KansasGuy1969, wished, "If Taylor and Kylie don't co-host NH at some point, then I'm not even sure why we're even on this planet." Another fan, @JaniceB1818, gushed, "Princess Kyana can do it all, just like Taylor. They are both Superwomen!"

Hear me out…Kylie gets to perform next time with Taylor. — Tanya Halliday, PhD, RD (@NutritionNerd) June 26, 2024

@mepinmin rooted for the best sister-in-law energy, "She's going to be the best sister-in-law (well, she already is)." @shakeitoffgirl5 echoed, "Just two princesses supporting each other." @sarathomjones hoped Swift one day bring along Kylie with her on stage, "Yes!!! Next Kelce is to be featured in the Eras tour! " @emmcooper42 wrote, "Two queens being represented here. The crossover we needed."

Kylie and Jason have been married for six years and are parents to three kids. The footballer, a 13-year Eagles veteran, announced his retirement in an emotional shoutout to his wife, saying, "I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed the best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the a-- from time to time."