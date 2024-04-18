Here's How Much NFL Star Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' Podcast is Now Worth Amid His Rise to Fame

Travis Kelce's podcast with brother Jason Kelce rose to unprecedented New Heights with its worth reaching $90 million. The Kelce brothers launched their show in September 2022 but they had never, in their wildest imagination, envisioned that in merely two years, brands and sponsors would be battling it out to partner with them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dustin Satloff

However, a source close to the NFL star brothers told The Sun, that there are in total 20 top brands that are currently in "intense competition" to collaborate with the podcast. They are viewing an unparalleled financial success for the show in the future with its value skyrocketing.

Each deal is worth between $2 million and $4 million, according to the insider, for a year-long association with the podcast. Additionally, they are also attracting TV companies resulting in more lucrative deals. Not to forget, Kelce's ongoing romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift has boosted the show's ratings by 15-20%, including 2.7 million followers on YouTube.

Swifties have a large hand in the sudden boom of the podcast, especially after speculations began circulating that the Anti-Hero singer is dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. After a couple of toxic relationships, Swift gave love another chance and her fandom wanted every bit of information, so they clamored to the podcast for a bite.

The singer's first appearance at the game fueled a 50% increase in viewership. A month later, the podcast's YouTube channel witnessed a boost of 350,000 subscribers. Mack Sovereign, EVP of content and strategy at Wave Sports + Entertainment, the media company behind the podcast raved about the "Swift effect."

He said, "The cool thing is that there’s been a lot of retention of that audience," per Bloomberg. "And when we look through the comments, or you go to New Heights' Reddit page, a lot of the organic interaction between fans of the show is Swifties who didn't know about football, who are like, 'I actually really like football now, and it's nice that Jason and Travis are taking time in the show to explain what a field goal is.'"

The insider echoed, "The way the show is growing wasn't expected," noting that it started as a "funny idea." Lately, some big names from both industries- Hollywood and Football, have appeared on the podcast as guests namely Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Mahomes, and Saquon Barkley.

Brands are trying to rope in the Kelce brothers as motivational speakers, including many charity organizations, that want them to be the face of their many campaigns. "There are many celebrities and athletes who want to be invited on the show and they are having to say 'no' to most of them," continued the source.

"The choice is always complicated to make, and when the show is on twice a week, more people will want to get invited. All the stars are aligned for New Heights to become one of the best podcasts in the next few years," the source gushed, "One thing is for sure - it's going to make the brothers richer too."