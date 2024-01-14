Here are 5 Things to Know About the NFL Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: A Tale of Two NFL Brothers

In the vast and competitive world of the NFL, where brotherhood often takes a back seat to ugly rivalries, the famous Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, have managed to carve out an extraordinary narrative that transcends the boundaries of sibling competition. As record-breaking athletes on different teams, these brothers have not only marked their names in the annals of football history but have also become synonymous with passion, dedication, and a unique platonic bond that goes beyond sports and fame.

1. A House Divided: The Family Dynamics

The Kelce family has found itself in a struggling situation of having sons playing for rival teams, and no one knows the trouble better than Donna Kelce, the mother of the Kelce brothers. With Travis as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason commanding the offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles. On his iconic Superbowl win, Jason said, "Bottom line is, we wanted it more. All the players. All the coaches. The front office. Jeffrey Lurie. Everybody wanted it more. And that's why we're up here today. And that's why we're the first team in Eagles history to hold that freaking trophy." On the other hand, Travis considering himself the best, exclaimed in an interview, "I'm not going to lie to myself. I'm going to look at the film. I'm going to look at the stats. I'm going to look at where my team is compared to everyone else, and I'm going to say, am I the best? I think I'm the best tight end in the game.”

2. Super Bowl Showdown: A Brotherly Duel

As per People, the epitome of the Kelce brothers’ NFL journey came when the Chiefs faced off against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In a classic match that will be forever remembered in NFL history, the Kelce brothers found themselves on opposite sides of the field, fighting for the ultimate prize. After Jason’s iconic win, Travis asserted, "There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that, you joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage, but it's a weird feeling. There's nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season."

3. Travis Dons the Number 87 Jersey as a Tribute to His Brother, Jason

Travis dons the No. 87 jersey as a tribute to his older brother, Jason. Throughout his entire timeline in the Chiefs, Travis has constantly worn this number as a homage to Jason’s birth year, 1987. Travis shared this on the sideline with Jason, saying, "You're the only reason why I wear 87 anyways, I never told you that, man. You started the legacy." Travis further explained the importance, asserting, "If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987 because this big guy was born in 1987."

4. Jason Gifted Travis a Car and It Got Stolen

In an amusing twist of fate, Jason gifted Travis with a brand-new Ford F-150 shortly after his debut in the NFL. He recalled the incident, asserting, "So, I take the car. Within the first 10 hours of me having the vehicle, I go up to Cleveland — you know, visit the 'boom boom room.' Went to the strip club." Jason quipped and interrupted, "What happened when you left the strip club, Travis?" To which Travis shared the funny incident laughing hysterically, "That car was gone! Left the keys in the car. He didn't tell me there was a spare key in the glove compartment. I had the key. I just didn't lock the car. Strippers got me!"

5. Brotherhood Beyond the Field: A Family Affair

The Kelce brothers' journey started in their hometown of Ohio, where they excelled in multiple sports during high school. Despite playing different sports, their paths converged at the University of Cincinnati, where Jason, after walking on to the football team, convinced Travis to follow in his footsteps. Travis praised Jason during an interview and exclaimed, "Being two years behind him, I've naturally always kind of followed his footsteps, being on his team, knowing that he's already going through this system — it just made the most sense."

