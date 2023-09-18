Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been in the news as they try to figure out the complex world of dating in the public eye. While many believed they were exclusive, the latest reports seem to indicate otherwise.

In October of last year, famed NFL quarterback Brady was going through a highly publicized divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The end of their 13-year marriage was surely a critical point in Brady's life.

Also Read: Irina Shayk May Be Caught Between Ex Bradley Cooper and Tom Brady as She ‘Hopes’ to Settle Down Soon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Maddie Meyer

Similarly, Shayk, a well-known Russian-born model, has had her fair share of romantic relationships. Her previous relationship with actor Bradley Cooper is well-known, and the couple has a six-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine. Although Shayk was seen on vacation with Cooper in Italy, it appears that she is not looking for a long-term commitment.

The Brady-Shayk story was initially exclusively reported by Page Six. The first sparks appeared to fly when they both attended the wedding of a billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad in Sardinia, Italy, in June. During the event, Shayk was reportedly seen "throwing herself" at Brady, according to sources who spoke with Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: Irina Shayk 'Rushed' to Tom Brady's Tribeca Condo Post Vacay with Ex Bradley Cooper

Their bond was strengthened when they were spotted during a weekend date that included an overnight stay at Brady's Los Angeles home. Following that, the paparazzi spotted them enjoying a private dinner at Sushi Azabu in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, an occasion described as "private and ensconced." Shayk, who was in New York for Fashion Week, was seen making her way into Brady's Tribeca apartment this week.

However, Shayk's appearance in Italy on holiday with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, fueled speculations. Many people were left wondering about the nature of her relationship with Brady as a result of this turn of events. The root of the issue is Brady's exclusive relationship with Shayk. Contrary to popular belief, insiders close to Brady reveal that their relationship is not exclusive. Brady has been spotted on dinner dates with other potential partners in both Miami and New York City.

Also Read: Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic Hug in Heartfelt Backstage Meetup After US Open Semifinal Match

Tom Brady reportedly playing the field & Irina Shayk looking to get back with Bradley Cooper even though Brady and Shayk are still dating 👀. Report — Naija Analyst 👜 (@Naija_Analyst) September 15, 2023

According to a source close to Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is “not interested in being serious with anyone right now.” His current priorities are his children and his business interests, and he doesn't appear to be in a hurry to settle down as per the outlet. The source revealed, "His priorities are his kids and his business interests." The source added, "There will be more supermodels in his future."

Shayk, on the other hand, seems to be content with the informal nature of her relationship with the former football quarterback. Despite their bond, she has apparently not pressed for exclusivity. According to rumors, she still wishes to marry her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a daughter, Lea de Seine.

More from Inquisitr

NFL Star Tom Brady Shared a Cryptic Story on Instagram After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen's 'Divorce' Remarks

NFL Legend Tom Brady Receives an Emotional Farewell from the New England Patriots