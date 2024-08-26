Brittany Mahomes Draws the Internet's Wrath for Liking Trump's Post, Then Giving Cryptic Defense

On August 13, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform to talk about his 2024 presidential bid and share about his GOP Platform. This soon caught the eye of a popular celebrity. Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes and a supposedly good friend of pop star Taylor Swift, liked Trump's post. However, her subtle support for the ex-president resulted in a major backlash online. Fans started criticizing her, even speculating that her actions might strain her friendship with Swift.

Brittany Mahomes seemingly addresses backlash after liking Donald Trump’s post:



“To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.” pic.twitter.com/4mmeVBA2mG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2024

One X user wrote, "Just found out that Brittany Mahomes is apparently a trump supporter, and I'm not like super surprised, but it is incredibly disappointing to see." Another one wrote, "Brittany mahomes has been such a rollercoaster for me 😭 I didn’t like her. Then she grew on me. Then I REALLY liked her and now she is a trump supporter???????"

just found out that Brittany Mahomes is apparently a trump supporter, and i'm not like super surprised, but it is incredibly disappointing to see — Shy (Taylor's Version) is voting blue 🩵💙 (@crushthemuffins) August 26, 2024

A third person chimed in and said, "The problem isn’t with Brittany Mahomes or the famous athlete she’s married to, the problem is when someone becomes famous society subscribes a certain amount of intelligence they don’t deserve." The same person continued, "You can be rich and famous and be an idiot i.e. Trump Supporter Brittany Mahomes."

Another X user with a similar opinion said, "Brittany Mahomes sparks anger after liking Donald Trump's Instagram post. Yeah ok. I actually used to like them. But not anymore. Guess she doesn’t realize Trump hates POC and will make her marriage illegal." A fifth user claimed, "Brittany Mahomes says she ❤️ trump's stance on border security. How does she not know that Trump killed the border bill? She slams "haters" but doesn't understand that Trump is the root of hate for every1 he sees as the enemy. Good luck with #Project2025 or #Agenda47."

Many also feel that though Trump likely values Brittany’s support, it's her friend’s endorsement that he truly desires. There was also speculation that Brittany might have just ruined her friendship with Swift, according to reports from Nicki Swift. Although the pop star has yet to publicly endorse a candidate for the 2024 election, her past political stance is well-known. In 2020, Swift opposed Trump and supported Joe Biden.

The problem isn’t with Brittany Mahomes or the famous athlete she’s married to, the problem is when someone becomes famous society subscribes a certain amount of intelligence they don’t deserve. You can be rich and famous and be an idiot i.e. Trump Supporter Brittany Mahomes. — Mr. Reynolds (@MrReynolds52) August 25, 2024

Still, Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping their political views a secret for the time being. Meanwhile, Brittany didn’t stay silent for long. Shortly after facing online backlash, she took to her Instagram Stories to address the situation. In her statement, she called out the haters; however, she did not clarify what exactly she was responding to. She wrote, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well," as reported by People.