Donna Kelce Talks About Watching Jason Kelce's Daughters Thrive As They Grow Up

Donna Kelce, juggling the roles of a devoted mother and grandmother, leads a busy life shaped by the achievements of her two NFL-star sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Her packed schedule is often because she’s traveling extensively to show support for her sons at their respective games across the country. However, amidst her busy time, Donna always finds moments to cherish by visiting to spend quality time with her beloved granddaughters. Observing the growth and development of her grandchildren brings Donna immense joy and a deep sense of pride. She feels proud to witness the beautiful personalities emerging in Jason and Kylie Kelce's three daughters: Bennett, Elliotte, and Wyatt as reported by PEOPLE.

Regarding the trio of girls, Donna shared her joy in watching Wyatt's confident and self-assured development. Additionally, she highlighted her collaboration with Aramark Sports + Entertainment for holiday festivities. Moving ahead, Donna admired Elliotte's endearing kindness and loving nature, emphasizing her toddler-like traits that radiate warmth. Additionally, describing Bennett's relaxed, self-reliant, and cheerful personality, she celebrated her granddaughter's happy nature. Furthermore, Donna disclosed that the girls affectionately refer to her as "Dee Dee." She also recalled baking sessions with her eldest granddaughter, nurturing a special bond while creating delicious treats.

She said, "Baking is a wonderful activity to do with family and friends, and now I have a little helper in Wyatt. I look forward to passing on my tips and tricks to the girls so that they can eventually pass these traditions on to their own families one day." Previously, Kylie also expressed the joy Wyatt experienced while assisting in the kitchen. She disclosed that her eldest daughter had the opportunity to assist in making the "Mama Kelce dinner rolls" for Thanksgiving. Kylie further said, "So, I think for our Christmas meal, she will end up helping my mother-in-law again because they absolutely nailed it. They were outstanding, as usual."

Moreover, while Donna, like numerous other grandmothers, desires more time to spend with her grandchildren, when she does visit them, she is completely dedicated and focused on the girls, as detailed by She Knows. She said, “When I’m with them, I’m in the moment. I want to do what they’re doing. I want to play what they’re playing. I want to read to them. I want to build blocks, try to be as active as I possibly can and be attentive to what they’re doing, and know that I value their time and I value who they are." Donna mentioned how her son has embraced being a father to girls. She shared that in moments when he felt uncertain about certain situations, she encouraged him to take guidance from her.

Donna advised Jason by saying, “They will be good at whatever they love to do. It’s just the way it is. If they love to do something, they will do it over and over and over again. … Whether it’s art or sports or music or whatever they love to do, try to let them do it and try to get them help with it and support them.” It's no surprise that Jason appears to be an excellent dad—his mom sets a fantastic example. We admire this lovely family, as well as Donna's approach of letting the children take the lead and supporting their uniqueness.

