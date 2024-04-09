Kylie Jenner's Thirst Traps from Vacation Convince Fans She and Timothee Chalamet No Longer Dating

Kylie Jenner is currently vacationing with the Kardashian clan in Turks and Caicos and sending thirst trap postcards on social media. The reality star has been dominating the media for her love affair with Timothee Chalamet but lately, the news of their break up is on the rise. And fans are now connecting the dots leading up to the possibility of a split.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

The lovebirds were first romantically linked in April 2023 but made their relationship public in September 2023 at Beyonce's Renaissance concert. Their unexpected romance created a buzz in the entertainment industry and the two were spotted together on multiple occasions indulging in PDAs.

However, lately, the news of their breakup has been doing rounds since the couple is occupied with work. Although some insiders confirmed the two are still dating, their closeness has definitely been affected. Jenner and Chalamet haven't been photographed together in months and now the billionaire's risque images on Instagram added fuel to the fire.

Kylie Jenner in new Instagram photos 🧡🌅 #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/sWUwvrfSS6 — Kylie Jenner Photos (@KylieJPhotos) April 8, 2024

The 26-year-old is soaking in the sun during her luxury trip with family and posted a racy image of herself rocking a neon orange string bikini. She flaunted her fit frame while posing in front of a railing with her toned midriff on full display poorly covering her ultra-hot body, per The Sun.

In subsequent photos, she nailed the vacation aesthetics in a $10k rhinestone-covered black Chanel bikini. Jenner displayed her slender figure in front of ocean bed rocks, glowy makeup, and her wet hair was left open. The reality star was sending thirst traps to all her fans which left people wondering if she's "back on the market."

A Reddit thread weighed in on the possibility of Jenner sending clues to other men that she might be single again. A user, u/MathematicianEasy435, sarcastically asked, "Is it over between her and Timmy?" A second user, u/Alive-Operation6754, theorized, "You can tell it most likely is because she back to her long nails."

A third Reddit fan, u/NyroLabelle, affirmed, "Somebody's back on the market. I wonder if being linked to an A-list actor upped her price." A fourth fan, u/Afraid_Resort_9018, commented, "Oh, so she and Tiny Tim are OVER over?! Got it." u/enchantinglysly added, "Timmy dumped her so she's now back on her old bullshit."

Others were more critical of Jenner's sexy appearance. u/RevolutionaryFan2213 slammed, "Seems like she is done with the country core and natural era. Back to [the] Yacht girl aesthetic. Long nails, boobs, and ass. In time we probably see wigs and lashes again." u/chunk84 observed, "Am I right in saying that she hadn't posted pics like this since she broke up with Travis? Something is about to go down or they are getting desperate."

However, an insider told the Daily Mail why Chalamet refrained from publicly appearing with Jenner. "Timothee didn't like all the attention he got with Kylie during the Golden Globes and their kiss took away from the reason he was there."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Post (@kardashianpost)

Adding, "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn't dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."