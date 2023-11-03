Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Made Him Famous, Reveals His Favourite Viral TikTok of The Couple

A recent TikTok trend ignited online humor by suggesting that pop star Taylor Swift was the key factor in making the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce famous. The funny videos were posted by football lovers, often showing partners jesting that Kelce’s popularity had spiked due to his relationship with Swift, prompting reactions from shock to playful disbelief. The TikTok clips, while being humorous, teased the notion that Swift’s presence in Kelce’s life had significantly boosted his fame. In response to the lighthearted videos, Kelce swiftly reacted on his New Heights podcast, rating fan-inspired Halloween costumes and, funnily, acknowledging the trend, expressing amusement at the wit and comedic approach.

According to the sources of the Daily Mail, in the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason questioned Kelce, “How does it feel that Taylor Swift put you on the map?” “It was definitely a game I will remember. Then, we just slid off in the ‘Getaway Car’ at the end.” According to Max, the football analyst, “It’s hard to imagine Swift getting any bigger than she is right now, but NFL fans could be the last demographic she has left to conquer; not that Taylor needs any more fans, but I think if this continues, she’s probably going to unlock a segment of the population that maybe was resistant to Taylor before.”

NOT THAT COUPLE GOING AS TAYLOR SWIFT PUTTING TRAVIS KELCE ON THE MAP LMAO pic.twitter.com/QUEEd0ALJa — g (taylor’s version)💘 (@WEARETHEFOX3S) November 1, 2023

One exciting entry in the trend was a creative costume contest, where a couple donned a unique representation of the perceived Swift-Kelce narrative. As per NBC reports, the playful video showed a man dressed as Taylor Swift placing a picture of Travis Kelce on his partner, humorously portraying Swift as the one who "put him on the map." Though the TokTok trend is in good fun, Kelce’s jersey sales saw a whopping spike, seemingly connecting the dots with Swift’s appearances at his games. Furthermore, it is also speculated by Swifties that Kelce seems to perform better when Swift is in the stands. The tongue-in-cheek online banter revolves around the belief that Swift’s presence elevates Kelce’s game.

This trend, while sparking laughs and lighthearted debates among sports and pop culture enthusiasts, has inadvertently led to increased exposure for Kelce, possibly even capturing the attention of new audiences. The NFL-Swift crossover, mostly circulated through humor and playful jibes, managed to draw attention to Kelce’s career, creating a comedic link between the pop icon and the sports world. The exchange on TikTok may have been light-hearted. Still, it underscores the significant impact stars like Swift can have on the public's perception of athletes, effectively bringing both the NFL and the pop superstar into each other’s spheres of influence.

