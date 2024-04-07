Kylie Jenner’s 5 Biggest Clashes: From Taking a Dig at Selena Gomez to 'Feuding' With Florence Pugh

5 Feuds of Kylie Jenner That Made Headlines

Renowned for her distinctive style and makeup empire, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, 26, frequently grabs attention with her bold fashion choices and social media presence. Recently, the spotlight has shifted to her romantic involvement with Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, triggering speculation and potential conflicts. Additionally, Jenner has been at the center of various controversies with other renowned celebrities, from feuds with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, to rumored disputes with singer Selena Gomez, as reported by The U.S. Sun. So, let's take a closer look at the same.

1. Florence Pugh Feud (as Speculated by Fans)

Fans have wondered what's going on between Jenner and Florence Pugh after the actress failed to follow the beauty mogul back on Instagram. Pugh's close bond with Jenner's alleged boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, further added to buzz about a potential conflict between the two women. Netizens noticed a strong chemistry between Pugh and Chalamet, who had grown close since their days on the sets of Little Women in 2019. Their chemistry during Dune 2 appearances also fueled the rumors of a rift, which only intensified when Pugh affectionately referred to Chalamet as 'baby' in a recent interview, as was reported by The Sun.

2. The Selena Gomez Drama





The feud between Jenner and Selena Gomez came to light in February 2023 when Hailey Bieber, 27, became involved. According to The U.S. Sun, it started when the Only Murders in The Building star posted a TikTok video featuring her laminated eyebrows. Following the viral video, Jenner shared a photo of herself on Instagram showing her eyebrows, accompanied by the caption, "This was a mistake?" Jenner and Bieber were also seen in a clip where their eyebrows took up most of the screen, so fans quickly took to social media and deemed Jenner as being unfriendly. However, thwarting speculations, the beauty mogul and pop star clarified that they had no animosity. Jenner said, "U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

3. The Golden Globes Stir





The tension between Jenner and Gomez lingered into 2024, evidenced by their presence at the Golden Globes on January 7. At the prestigious event, Chalamet and Jenner made their first public appearance as a couple, and Jenner attended the event to support Chalamet's nomination for Wonka. Meanwhile, cameras captured Gomez conversing with her friends Taylor Swift, 34, and Keleigh Sperry, 31, the wife of Miles Teller. According to The U.S. Sun, the trio seemed deep in discussion, and Swift's expressions led fans to speculate that Jenner and Chalamet may have been the topic of conversation. A few days later, however, Gomez clarified what they were talking about. According to Harper's Bazaar, she left a comment on social media: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business."

4. Split From Jordyn Woods





It was huge news when Jenner had a fallout with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods. In 2019, the 26-year-old sparked headlines when news broke of her involvement in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian at the time. Initially, Tristan denied the accusations, but a source later disclosed to US Weekly that he had confessed to his wrongdoing. During an interview with actress Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods acknowledged that she did share a kiss with Tristan but emphasized that it wasn't passionate.

5. When Kardashian Was Seemingly 'Hurt' Over the Ex-BFFs Reunion

In a surprising turn of events, Jenner and Woods were seen together in Los Angeles last July after almost five years. The former friends set aside their differences to enjoy dinner at a sushi restaurant. Jenner, a mother of two, was spotted wearing sunglasses with her hair down while donning a black and white, one-sleeved top paired with black pants. On the other hand, Woods opted for a colorful, long-sleeved, skintight dress with her hair braided down her back. However, amidst their reunion, speculation arose among fans about whether Kardashian was aware of their reconciliation, as she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story about feeling hurt, as per The US Sun.