Kylie Jenner Says She 'Deserves the World' in TikTok Post Amid Breakup Rumors With Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner stirred the gossip by dropping a cryptic message on social media, sparking rumors of a breakup with Timothée Chalamet. The Kardashian star made waves on TikTok, flaunting a sleek black latex outfit with a daring neckline, as detailed by The US Sun. Her 15-second video featured her lip-syncing to a snippet from her family's famous reality show, The Kardashians. While mimicking the audio, she said, “I just want the best for you. And I think you deserve the world. So really, that's all I want.” The audio was taken from a personal moment shared between Jenner and her sister Khloe Kardashian on their reality TV series.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gotham

Jenner's TikTok post fueled the rumors swirling about her alleged split from Chalamet, with whom she'd been romantically linked for less than a year. Speculation about their breakup intensified when Jenner attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty earlier this month without her Dune star partner. According to the Mirror, the couple hasn't been seen together in weeks. Additionally, Jenner was also absent from Chalamet's side during his extensive promotional tour for the sci-fi sequel Dune Part Two, after her recent launch of the Sprinter drinks brand.

Kylie Jenner Declined to Talk About Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors. When asked whether Chalamet inspired her shift in style from Instagram baddie to “clean girl,” Kylie declined to comment. “I don’t know how I feel about that, i don’t want to talk about personal things.” pic.twitter.com/Q0sbPB3e9E — TheLowdown (@YourLowdown) March 9, 2024

Moreover, fans speculated that Chalamet's rising fame might have created a scheduling clash, leaving little room for romance, especially with his upcoming role in the Bob Dylan biopic. In early March, further speculation arose when Jenner ignored the questions about her relationship status. During an interview, she opted not to comment on suggestions that she had changed her style for Chalamet. She said, "I wouldn't say my style is affected by just one person, but rather who I am and what I feel comfortable in. It's definitely evolved over time. And I'm sure it will continue to!"

if kylie jenner and timothée chalamet can break up then true love must be a myth pic.twitter.com/kkB04S9ci2 — tega the creator✰🇳🇬 (@whereistega) August 2, 2023

When news of their relationship surfaced in April last year, fans were shocked by the unexpected pairing. Jenner and Chalamet publicly confirmed their relationship after being spotted together at a Beyoncé concert and the Golden Globe Awards. Despite this, the Dune star has kept quiet about his romance with the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan and criticized the rumors about his personal life in an interview in October last year. Meanwhile, Jenner was previously in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, from whom she split in December 2022.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Seen on Date Amidst Break Up Rumors https://t.co/UxgBgToZlS — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) March 17, 2024

The former couple shares two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire. Jenner also mentioned that she hasn't paid attention to fan theories on social media about Chalamet's impact on her fashion choices, as she concentrates solely on feedback related to her businesses. Furthermore, recent social media posts from Jenner fueled rumors of a split. When she shared a TikTok video of her morning routine without Chalamet in sight, fans speculated on Reddit that this new video might be a subtle announcement of her alleged breakup with the actor, according to Page Six.