Kylie Jenner Fans Demand More Inclusivity After New KHY Launch: For 'Perfect Body Only'

Fans of Kylie Jenner have voiced their concerns regarding the inclusivity of the star's clothing brand after the latest drop from her line, KHY, which seemingly caters exclusively to slim body types. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics introduced her newest collection through a series of teasers on her Instagram profile, igniting a flurry of feedback from followers concerning the limited diversity in body sizes showcased.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The anticipation for KHY Drop 004 began when the 26-year-old mum of two shared a video teaser featuring herself clad in a form-fitting white dress adorned with a twisted shoulder detail. In the series of snaps shared on Jenner's Instagram page, the clothing line's offerings also included cropped plain tops paired with matching skirts, as well as dresses featuring cold-shoulder accents or cut-out sections.

Jenner kept the excitement brewing by unveiling a collection of close-up shots, showcasing standout items like a cream-colored dress adorned with a distinctive twisted shoulder accent and intricate cut-out patterns around the waist. While the Kardashians star confidently flaunted her curves in these promotional images, fans couldn't help but notice the lack of diversity in body types represented among the models. Fans eagerly awaited the release, only to be met with disappointment as the collection primarily showcased slim models donning the garments in subsequent promotional images.

This sparked criticism from fans, who felt marginalized by the brand's limited representation of beauty standards. Expressing their disappointment, one commenter, according to The U.S. Sun, remarked, "These clothes are literally only for people with a slim and perfect body," echoing the sentiments of others who expressed similar concerns in the comment section. Another follower concurred, stating, "Awesome, clothes for skinny people and only skinny people. Is it that hard to be more inclusive?"

The lack of inclusivity in the KHY Drop 004 collection didn't go unnoticed, with fans questioning the brand's decision to exclusively feature slim models. As discussions around body inclusivity gain traction within the fashion industry, Jenner's clothing brand has come under scrutiny for its recent collection. As of now, Jenner has not addressed the criticism, but fans are optimistic that their feedback will encourage the brand to embrace a more inclusive stance in upcoming collections, aiming to ensure that individuals of all body types feel acknowledged and valued.

