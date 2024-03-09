Kylie Jenner Chided for Sharing Private Texts of Employees, Including Those Mocking Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner, the media personality and cosmetics mogul, has once again stirred up controversy, this time by sharing private texts exchanged between herself and her social media team. In a recent post by her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, a screen recording of a group chat celebrating International Women’s Day was shared, but it quickly turned into a source of backlash due to the content of the messages, as per The US Sun. The screen recording showed messages exchanged between Kylie and her team, with Kylie initiating the conversation by wishing everyone a Happy International Women’s Day. However, the controversy arose when one of the employees, Denise, responded with a gif of Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mother, followed by a famous quote from Kris to Kim Kardashian, "You're doing amazing sweetie." This seemingly innocuous message took a mocking tone toward Kris, prompting criticism from fans and followers.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @kyliecosmetics

This incident isn’t the first time Kylie has been blamed for invading her family’s privacy. Last year, she shared a photo on Instagram featuring her sister Kim’s phone screen, which appeared to be displaying private messages. Despite attempts to blur out certain words, fans speculated about the details of the messages, with some indicating they were from Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West. One fan wrote, "Kim is getting a quadruple-spaced text front Kanye." Another user added, "That looks like Kanye formatting."

Kylie via TikTok 🤍 pic.twitter.com/k5fCByTiOR — Kylie Jenner Source (@kyliajennur) March 7, 2024

The drama surrounding Kylie’s actions extends beyond her family, as evidenced by a recent incident involving her friend Stassie Karanikolaou. As per another report by The US Sun, Karanikolaou shared a TikTok video flaunting moments from a vacation with Kylie, but fans couldn't help but notice discrepancies in Kylie's figure, specifically her waist and hips. One fan wrote, "The comparison of Kylie’s leg to her hip. That BBL is an ozempic botched nightmare. this is a screenshot from Stassie’s TikTok," A second added, "I read your post and then saw the women on the left, not realizing it was Stassi, and I was like, 'Kylie's legs don't look that bad.' Then I turned to the one on the right, and I couldn't believe my eyes!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Kylie has also been consistently trolled for the recent change in her looks. One fan quipped, "[Kylie] is wearing boots to cover how skinny she has become from the Ozempic. As with everything, she has gone too far with it." Another added, "[Kylie] photoshopped her leg thinner so badly her knee looks dislocated. Loser." Her best friend, Yris Palmer, slammed critics and defended her. She asserted, "Actually my friend is back to her pre-baby weight and looks amazing."

Whoever wrote this New York Times article on Kylie Jenner wasn’t letting her get away with a single thing omgggg 😭 pic.twitter.com/6TV0HncTW9 — ✨ (@Fantasticb0yage) March 8, 2024

Suffice it to say, the backlash against Kylie's actions highlights the consequences of sharing private content and perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards. While Kylie may see these posts as harmless or even celebratory, many have argued that they can have a significant impact on her family members and employees.