Kim Kardashian, the well-known reality star and media mogul, has once again become the center of attention, with fans expressing their dissatisfaction with her changing appearance. Recent appearances at a Paris fashion party and a beauty campaign for SKKN BY KIM have sparked a flurry of speculation and debate on social media platforms. Fans are particularly interested in her lips, eyes, and even her nostrils, raising concerns about the decisions she makes to maintain her appearance.

According to The Sun, Kardashian's attendance at Victoria Beckham's fashion show afterparty in Paris raised eyebrows among her fans. A Reddit thread dedicated to all things Kardashian became a forum for fans to discuss Kim's appearance. The lack of heavy makeup drew attention to her lips, and some fans shared their opinions about the SKIMS founder, particularly about her lips and no-makeup look.

"The lip flip was a bad idea," one Reddit user said, while another compared her appearance to that of reality TV personality Farrah Abraham. The conversation also touched on her overall appearance, with comments ranging from "botched" to concerns about her apparent size.

Another user said, "How old is she? This is how I imagine someone with tons of plastic surgery/fillers would look like. A bit raggedy but not aging in a good way," adding, "**a bit raggedy AND not." A third person added, "I don’t understand why they put their bodies through these ‘trends’. She does not look healthy at all at this size. Sadly, they don’t see that." A fourth person said, "Her mouth is always open is killing me she looks dumb."

Kardashian recently shared an Instagram post promoting her skincare brand SKKN BY KIM. She captioned the post, "@skkn for the win." The photos she shared while promoting her products sparked a new round of speculation among fans, per The Sun. Some Reddit users on the Kardashian-themed Reddit page pointed out what they thought were obvious signs of photo editing.

Fans focused their attention on Kardashian's nose, implying changes in its appearance. "Her nose looks botched and uneven and her skin oops dry af. Her hands show her age," one user commented. Another said, "This is a friendly reminder that you don’t need to buy all these celebrity skincare brands." A third person added, "It looks weird like she’s trying to look natural but it doesn’t LMAO."

These observations add to the ongoing discussion about Kardashian's changing appearance, which includes comparisons to family members such as Kris Jenner and her cosmetic procedures. Another person said, "She is starting to have Kris’ Collapsed nose." A fifth added, "The editing of her cheeks around the nose makes it look like her cheeks are going to swallow her nose." "Looks very odd. I can’t quite put my finger on it," someone commented.

