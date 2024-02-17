Kylie Jenner 'Begging' Timothée Chalamet for a 'Major Break' in Hollywood

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been inseparable since their clandestine dating days, the couple recently displayed passionate PDA during the 2024 Golden Globes last month. Jenner is convinced that their natural chemistry will set fire to the box office as the Hulu star is eyeing the 'next big role' opposite Chalamet.

As per Life & Style Magazine, the billionaire beauty founder is ‘begging’ the Dune star to 'co-star' in a film. An insider revealed, “Now she’s begging Timothée to co-star with her. She’s convinced they’d make a great pair onscreen because they won’t have to fake their chemistry.”

“Kylie’s had acting ambitions for years and had private coaches and some high-profile teachers but she’s always held back because of her fear of failure,” the insider added. As for Chalamet, he is ready to support her dreams but also cautioned Jenner that she should be prepared for 'rejections', “He’ll support her if she wants to pursue acting, but he warned her it’s not for the faint of heart. There’s always going to be rejection.”

As per The US Sun, once fans caught wind of Jenner's goals, they took to an internet forum to voice their opinions. "How delusional can a girl get? At least we know what she's using him for," one fan criticized. A second fan posted: "I don't believe it at all (because) Kylie would (never) want to act. She doesn't even interview without her mom." A third fan roasted: "He thinks she has talent? How would he know?... Imagine having to beg a literal actor to be in a movie with you and he won't do it. This is more embarrassing for her than she thinks."

Jenner is prepared to emulate her older sister Kim Kardashian, who made a name for herself in the acting world with American Horror Story. The SKIMS founder declared that The 5th Wheel, a comedy, will be her debut feature film, which she will both produce and star in.

As per Deadline, "Multiple bids are already on the table, as five studios battle for the package." The publication added Kim "has been very hands-on, appearing at each meeting to deliver the pitch and the studios are lining up to get in business with the Kardashian." Meanwhile, momager Kris Jenner also announced that she is planning a documentary film on herself produced by the Academy Award nominee Brian Grazer.

"I have this amazing opportunity back here in Los Angeles and we're on our way to see Brian Grazer to have a huge meeting about a documentary about Moi," Jenner confessed during an episode of The Kardashians. She added, "My life for the last 15 years has been documented on our show, but this is a different kind of storytelling. This is telling my story that no one's ever heard before and learning things about me that no one even knows."