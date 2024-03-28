Kyle Richards Says She Gets DMs From Both ‘Men and Women’ After Split With Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards, famous for being a part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has found herself attracting attention from both men and women after her separation from Mauricio Umansky. In a recent appearance on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Richards shared details of her post-split experiences, revealing that she’s had 'random people' of both genders reach out to her via DMs.

Richards expressed amusement at the diverse array of individuals messaging her, highlighting that this was not something she had experienced previously. Despite the influx of messages, she clarified that she hasn’t taken any of these potential suitors seriously. Richards shared, “I have men and women messaging me now which is so funny, it didn’t used to be like that.”

The separation from Umansky, with whom Richards shared nearly three decades of marriage, has left her contemplating the idea of dating again. She admitted that it’s been difficult to adjust to this new phase but acknowledged that it’s a natural progression, given their separation. Richards shared, "It's really hard to wrap my head around that, but of course I thought about that and my friends make all kinds of jokes and stuff, you know. I mean that day will come regardless because we are separated and we're allowed to do what we want to do right now. That's the way it is."

The news of Richards and Umansky's separation broke in July 2023, marking the end of their long-standing marriage. Despite their split, they have maintained an amicable relationship as they navigate their new realities. During a candid moment on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Richards opened up about the challenges in her marriage that had accumulated over time. The reality TV star revealed, “You probably, like me, have had things throughout your marriage that you guys will fight about now and then and it kinda never goes away. And then it comes up again and then you may have an argument and you make up or whatever and then you go and it keeps coming up,” as reported by Page Six.

Richards further shared, "With any marriage, there's issues that you have and they come up. Some of the issues never went away and they were never really like worked on. I care about my family first and I mean I tried, I really did try. And so then when I couldn't, the kind of things I had been — don't want to say put up with, but you know, just became more apparent to me I guess. I couldn't do that anymore. I finally decided a breaking point but I really thought [our marriage] would come back. I thought, 'Okay this is just a temporary thing' and it didn't," as reported by People.

Their separation has prompted discussions about living arrangements, with Richards indicating that they are still residing in the same house but considering alternative options. She praised their daughters for their support during this period of transition, acknowledging that while they maintain a friendly rapport, certain realities about their relationship are difficult to confront.