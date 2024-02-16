Kyle Richards Felt ‘Tortured’ While Discussing Her Marriage on RHOBH: "Don't Know What's Next"

Kyle Richards, a prominent figure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has emerged as the focal point of much of the drama in Season 13. Despite the online buzz, Richards assures viewers that she is openly sharing her life, as reported by PEOPLE. This season, she also delves into discussions about the future of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. She said, "I'm not hiding anything from anybody. I'm working through things myself, and I'm going through something, and I want to be able to be as open as I possibly can, and I will be -- when I figure it all out."

Richards further said, "It's certainly not easy watching it all back and having to relive it all again." The reality star expressed her eagerness for the Season 13 finale to be broadcast. She explained, “I'm just sort of waiting for it to be over, to be honest. I feel like I've gotten through, like, the hardest parts, but then I have a little break… and then more difficult stuff comes up." Regarding her relationship with Umansky, the actress from Halloween Kills disclosed that seven months after their separation became public, they have not yet reached a decision on whether they will divorce.

Last summer, the couple confirmed their marital challenges following online reports of an imminent divorce. According to Entertainment Tonight, Richards said, "[Divorce] would be when we can no longer do what we're doing right now." She elaborated on the current dynamics of the estranged couple. Despite their separation, they continue to reside together in their Encino, California, estate, along with their daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Richards is also a mother to Farrah Brittany, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Interestingly, three out of the four daughters work alongside Umansky at his firm, The Agency, and they all feature together on Netflix's show, Buying Beverly Hills.

Furthermore, Richards said, "We were never fighters, we're not a toxic couple, so we've been able to manage that so far. It's gonna go one way or the other, you know? We're either going to wake up and be like, 'Oh my gosh! We could actually fix this,' or it's going to be divorce. I mean, I just don't know how sustainable living under same roof as friends and as a family can last. I don't know how that can last." After captivating audiences with what seemed like a fairy-tale romance for over a decade on TV, viewers were taken by surprise when news of their separation broke last year.

Meanwhile, she further added, "This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, how can I continue to do this? Why would I put myself through this? I was already struggling so much in my personal life, why would I want to be tortured in front of the cameras, and then have to relive this again in six months? But, obviously, one day the time will come when I say enough is enough. I remember years ago saying, after season 5, I'm not doing anymore. Here I am. I'm at a point in my life where I don't really know what's next. I'm open to many things."