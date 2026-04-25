Kristi Noem’s Successor Markwayne Mullin Faces Scrutiny Over Marriage, Says “My Wife Had to Forgive Me”

Kristi Noem’s successor as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Markwayne Mullin, has a marriage that may be as messy as hers. The Oklahoma senator became the DHS secretary with a small margin of votes. His appointment has brought him and his family into the limelight.

The scrutiny has extended to his marriage to his longtime wife, Christie Mullin. The two have been together for three decades now, as Mullin has said he knew he would marry her in eighth grade. They may seem like a perfect couple, but in Mullin’s own statement, there may be underlying issues.

🚨 JUST NOW: Markwayne Mullin gets emotional after talking about the love of his life during DHS confirmation hearing “We’ve had God on our side and her right beside me.” 🙏🏻 “For me, to be able to have the love of my life behind me, somebody I literally fell in love with in… pic.twitter.com/zXLH1GonZb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

In January 2025, during Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing, Mullin got emotional while making some statements about his marriage. He said, “I’ve made mistakes … The only reason I’m here and not in prison is that my wife loved me too. I have changed, but I’m not perfect … My wife had to forgive me more than once.”

He did not specify the reasons or mistakes his wife may have forgiven him in the past, but he has repeatedly talked about how often he apologizes to her. The couple has six kids together, including three adopted children, making it a blended family.

Christie has supported her husband and shown up for him during public events. Talking about Noem, whose marriage has been through its own trials and tribulations, her personal and professional life are both suffering. The recent revelation of her husband’s cross-dressing and messaging women on a platform added more stress to her.

Meanwhile, there have been never-ending rumors about her affair with Corey Lewandowski. However, they both have denied the rumors, and Noem called them “tabloid gossip.”

Markwayne Mullin told a church that before he was dating his wife he physically threatened her boyfriends and refused to leave when she asked him to. pic.twitter.com/aboZTKRgk6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 24, 2026

Apart from his love for his childhood sweetheart, Mullin also often discusses his background as a wrestler and mixed martial artist. He talked about his record in combat sports. His training as a wrestler impacts his overall demeanor.

In 2023, he confronted Sean O’Brien after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters president slammed Mullin online. As a result, Mullin took off his wedding ring to not damage it during the altercation.

He told CNN, “I thought, ‘I’m going to break my hand on this guy’s face. I’m going to take my wedding ring off.’ I’m not somebody who’s going to say we go around and fight all the time; I got paid to fight. But I will say that now and then, you do, and you should be taught a lesson.” In the moment, he acted tough, but it also drew attention to his confrontational style.