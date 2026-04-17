Kristi Noem’s Quiet Farm Hideaway Faces Harsh Spotlight After Husband’s Scandal

Former Secretary for Homeland Security Kristi Noem recently posted a video on her Instagram. The post comes amid reports about allegations involving her husband, Bryon Noem.

According to Nicki Swift, Noem shared a now-deleted Instagram Story showing her at a farm she owns with her family. She revealed a panoramic view of her farm at night, which is a rather rare glimpse. There was no caption on the story, nor was there any confirmation of whether she was alone.

But what was reportedly cryptic was the song she chose: “Peace Begins Within—A Healing Song for Your Soul.” The lyrics were mostly about staying emotionally grounded despite the problems of reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristi Noem (@kristinoem)

Noem has not publicly commented on the meaning of the post or her location at the time it was recorded. Moreover, shortly after news about his alleged cross-dressing broke, she requested privacy through a statement from a representative.

However, she has not personally commented on the song choice, nor has she spoken up about spending time at the farm.

The Trump administration invented a senior government role for Kristi Noem specifically to prevent her from entering the Senate, according to a new report by PunchUp. https://t.co/np45CEFjvL — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 15, 2026

Shortly after she was removed from the role of Secretary of the DHS–a role now held by Markwayne Mullin– she was given a new project to focus on. Noem was made a part of the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

According to reports by the BBC, she is going to be part of a new security initiative that reportedly targets dr*g cartels. Further details about her role and what she’s been up to so far within the Trump administration remain undisclosed for the moment.

About Noem’s husband, The Daily Mail first reported the bombshell accusation that Noem’s husband allegedly cross-dressed. Allegations included explicit text messages and money transfers to three different women.

While Noem continues to maintain her stance for privacy during this time, her husband didn’t confirm or deny the claims. The publication had also obtained photographs of him that had gone viral on the internet.

Kristi Noem ‘Devastated’ by Damaging Photos of Husband Bryon Leaking After Homeland Security Firing https://t.co/SKQf6Biyka via @@Yahoo — Mario Torres (@Mario722154) April 16, 2026

Noem’s husband did not comment on the cross-dressing but denied making reportedly slanderous comments about his wife during conversations with the three models. Amid this scandal, the husband and wife duo have been dealing with divorce rumors over the years.

Shortly after she was appointed to her previous role by President Donald Trump, Noem’s marriage took center stage. This was shortly after rumors of her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski came to light. Both of them, however, continue to deny any sort of romantic connection with each other.