Kristi Noem’s Loyal Staffers Fired While Following Her to New Role

After Kristi Noem was fired from her job in the Department of Homeland Security, at least three of her loyal staffers, who followed her to her new State Department job, have now been axed from their jobs.

A government insider told the New York Post that three former Department of Homeland Security aides, Troup Hemenway, Josh King and Octavian Miller, were placed on paid leave following Noem’s sacking and her appointment to her newly created role as Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas.

It turned out her former aides were not welcome in her new office and have allegedly been fired due to their ties to top DHS aide, Corey Lewandowski with whom Noem reportedly had an affair, along with the fallout surrounding Noem’s firing.

Reporter: There’s been a lot of questions about the firm tied to Kristi Noem and the 200 million tied to ads. Would that fall under this fraud unit? Blanche: When you say a lot of questions, you mean you all have decided to write about it hoping that it generates something. pic.twitter.com/rytxuBJwCY — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2026

While Lewandowski was an unpaid special government employee at the Department of Homeland Security, he often introduced himself as Noem’s chief of staff. Moreover, he reportedly had major power in DHS.

According to the New York Post’s insider, officials did not wish to revisit all the drama related to Noem’s tenure at DHS, which included her alleged years-long affair with Lewandowski, as well as her controversial $220 million TV ads.

Meanwhile, 10 of Noem’s staffers followed her to her new Special Envoy job, but the three mentioned aides were reportedly told, “We’re going to help you for a little bit, but you’re obviously not welcome.”

Reportedly, the seven remaining staffers, all lower-level aides, were able to keep their jobs. They apparently were not held responsible for the drama that unfolded under Noem’s leadership.

Moreover, Noem’s new gig at the US State Department, in a program aimed to fight organized crime, drug trafficking, and illegal immigration in the Western Hemisphere, might be in danger, according to senior State Department officials who told the Daily Mail.

Markwayne Mullin accuses Kristi Noem of “micromanaging” FEMA pic.twitter.com/n1Afp4u35l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

“This post was intended as a soft landing so it didn’t look like Noem was immediately being fired,” sources reportedly told the news outlet. “But no one really thinks she should have this job. The State Department was not happy to have her here and the understanding is that she’s not going to be here for much longer,” they said.

Among the scandals relating to her DHS job, Noem is also facing more, this time relating to her husband, Byron Noem, who has been revealed to be a cross-dresser, involved in the “bimbofication” fetish scene.

The shocking story was first reported by the Daily Mail two weeks ago, when they published various erotic messages, along with several selfies showing her husband, Byron Noem, sporting giant-sized false breasts, several of which reveal his face.

Kristi Noem’s spokesperson had previously said how “devastated” to learn of her husband’s involvement in the fetish community. She added that the whole family had been “blindsided” by the embarrassing reveal.