Caitlyn Jenner Defends Kristi Noem Amid Husband Controversy, Shares “Good PR” Advice

Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on the Bryon and Kristi Noem scandal that seems to be growing by the day. She offered her support, especially to Kristi, as the former DHS chief also faces backlash after being dismissed from her role, and now the controversy surrounding her husband.

Jenner spoke to Tomi Lahren on her podcast about the Noems and seemed to have a positive spin on it. She didn’t think that the news of her husband’s cross-dressing or internet activities would derail Kristi’s future. Jenner stated, “I don’t think we have to worry about Kristi Noem. I think she’s going to be doing just fine in the future, and I hope things work out for her.”

Jenner was the perfect person to share her opinion about the Noems. She was in the public eye and her life was scrutinized after she came out as transgender a little over a decade ago.

Caitlyn Jenner is confident Kristi Noem will be alright after her husband’s kinky cross-dressing double life was exposed. Click the link below for details. (📸: MEGA) https://t.co/tj30JQm1ok pic.twitter.com/tNVwqHy4Pb — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 8, 2026

The former Olympic star recalled how difficult it is to manage a personal crisis in the public eye. “It’s tough when you’re in the public eye to navigate all of that. You obviously have to have a good PR person. You have to be able to put out statements that are appropriate,” she stated.

She shared how her transitioning in 2015 impacted her family and friends.”Because the bottom line for me was I just didn’t want to hurt anybody besides myself. I can handle anything. You can throw anything at me and I can handle it. But I don’t want to put my kids, friends, loved ones… through that,” she said.

Jenner could even joke around even though the topic was so heavy. She suggested that Bryon should try to avoid the spotlight. “I would tell the husband to take up golf… usually the cameras aren’t out there,” she joked.

Jenner’s vote of confidence comes as Noem is currently facing the fallout after being removed from her position. Markwayne Mullin has put some of her financial decisions under review like overpaying for a Utah warehouse days after she was fired.

Noem’s life has also been dissected since the discovery that Bryon Noem had been paying women to chat with him online. Some of the women, who are part of the ‘bimbofication’ scene, shared texts, photos, and financial statements from their time with him. He also allegedly wore women’s clothing such as tights at times.

Q: On fraud, a firm tied to Kristi Noem got paid over $200,000,000 in taxpayer money. Is that something that would fall under the purview of this new fraud unit? TODD BLANCHE: You all have decided to write a lot about it hoping that it generates something pic.twitter.com/yvRQB2dryh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

A spokesperson for Noem said that the family was caught off guard by the revelations. They stated, “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.”

The scandal also raised political questions. Not only did the Noems portray themselves as a conservative family, but security experts raised concerns about blackmailers possibly targeting Noem because she was in such a powerful position.

Although Kristi seems to be hit with crisis after crisis right now, Jenner seems to be a fan of hers. She stated, “You know what? I like Kristi Noem. I think she is a smart, intelligent, hardworking… I think she’s a good person.”

Even on the political front, Jenner was positive. “All I know is Kristi Noem, and I know what happened with the President… I know we have a very strong leader right now, and he does what he thinks is right.”