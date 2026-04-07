Model Alleges Kristi Noem’s Husband Bryon Wanted to Marry Her, Told Her “You’re the One I Love”

An online model has recently claimed that Bryon Noem allegedly funded her lifestyle as a “bimbo bride,” raising new questions amid the scandal that broke in the first week of April. And in the middle of the debacle sits Kristi Noem, who as the former Department of Homeland Security Secretary, had a lot to lose if she was ever blackmailed about her husband’s double life.

Nicole Raccagno alleged that she was one of the women that Bryon Noem chatted to, stating that he had paid her thousands of dollars over several years. Speaking to The Daily Mail, the model said that he covered cosmetic procedures, luxury goods, and living expenses while they shared screen time.

Apparently, the arrangement reportedly began around 2020, and he viewed her as a confidante. She shared that Noem used a pseudonym before she saw his name when he paid one of her bills with his PayPal account.

Secret double life of Kristi Noem’s crossdressing husband Bryon: The pouting ‘busty bimbo’ photos and trove of explicit messages https://t.co/AwF7Fr52EQ pic.twitter.com/XtJKTSLMPi — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 31, 2026

Raccagno said, “I thought he lived in Chicago. I thought his name was Jason. It was definitely a mind-blowing thing.” Once she realized who he was, she tried to caution him about what he was doing. “I warned him. I said you need to stop talking to those girls. You need to stop sending pictures.” However, it doesn’t seem as if he took her seriously, telling her that “I gotta go away, but I’ll be back. Thank you for everything but I need God. God needs to help me and heal me.” Then he would disappear for a month or two until he popped up again.

The model claimed that their relationship was financial as well as emotional, and that it eventually escalated to where she could count on his regular support. She revealed that Bryon Noem made monthly transfers of about $1,500, and also paid for plastic surgery. As if that wasn’t enough, he was also down for designer purchases and other expenses she might have had.

Raccagno stated that Bryon also proposed marriage. He wrote messages where he told her, “I seem to be falling in love with you. I do love you.” He also said that he wanted to use “our Amex” to pay for more plastic surgery. His reason? “Because you’re the one that I love. I would love to marry you,” he penned.

Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, seemingly confirmed his wife’s alleged affair with her advisor Corey Lewandowski while speaking to fetish models online. https://t.co/fdB9FqPDWY pic.twitter.com/TbrD2mPc2G — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 3, 2026

The model shared hundreds of messages that are reportedly between her and Bryon. She also provided financial records that are allegedly in his name, and to further cement the idea that it could be him, the banks are in the area of Minnesota and South and North Dakota. Of course, the Noems live in the area as Kristi Noem is the former governor of South Dakota.

Of course, the revelation only puts more heat on Kristi who is currently in a sensitive position. Currently, Markwayne Mullin has stopped the projects that she signed off on before she left her position, as the department tries to find a way forward.

Security experts also warn about potential blackmail risks because of her husband’s activities, and it has made her especially vulnerable. Kristi spoke out previously through a spokesperson saying that the family was “blindsided” when the story broke.