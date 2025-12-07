Kristi Noem’s ICE Barbie Era May Be Ending as Trump Considers Firing Her — Insiders Reveal

Kristi Noem’s highly controversial and ruthless ways of dealing with immigrants in America have earned her the title of “ICE Barbie.” Unfortunately for her, she might be losing that title soon, as President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to show her the door because of the problematic employment of Corey Lewandowski, her lover, who is married to another woman.

According to a report published in The Bulwark, three former Department of Homeland Security officials who spoke to the outlet mentioned that higher-ups in Trump’s administration are growing increasingly frustrated with the relationship between Noem and Lewandowski, and that this might ultimately lead to the firing of the DHS secretary.

One of the former officials explained the situation, saying, “Things are f–-ked. It’s horrible, they’re going to destroy this place. I’m just hoping the new secretary gets here in time.” The officials further mentioned that Trump might take the step in January, as Democrat Abigail Spanberger will be succeeding Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is now being considered as the replacement for Noem.

EXCLUSIVE: In conversations with three former DHS officials—who served in both the Biden and Trump administrations and are still in touch with current staff—it was made clear that Trump is indeed considering moving on from Noem. @Carrasquillo latest. pic.twitter.com/KjfDyjK4x3 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) December 7, 2025

Interestingly enough, Noem and Lewandowski do not even put much effort into keeping the relationship under wraps, and yet they deny that they are together. This has led to the couple being tagged as the “worst-kept secret” in D.C. Lewandowski previously worked with Trump as his campaign manager and now serves as a special government employee who constantly travels with Noem while offering his own opinions regarding her decisions and assisting her in other matters.

Besides drawing attention for their extra-marital affair, the couple also came under fire for mismanaging funds. In November, it was reported that they had ordered 10 Spirit Airlines jets before realizing that the purchase was an absolute waste, as the planes came without engines. DHS officials had already warned Noem about this bad investment and also suggested that hiring more flight contractors would not only serve the purpose but also be more economical.

Noem, however, did not pay attention to them and went ahead with buying those planes without engines, leading to a massive waste of money. DHS officials then investigated further, and it came to light that Spirit, a company that had already filed for bankruptcy twice, did not even own those planes, and that the engines were to be bought separately, as The Wall Street Journal reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queerty (@queerty)

Noem’s immigration crackdown methods have also often been criticized as too violent and brutal, with a section of the MAGA population also having issues with them. She openly proclaims violence and does not care about families getting ripped apart by ICE, regardless of the situation.

Under Noem’s leadership, there have been instances of legal American citizens facing ICE brutality, though that has not shown any change of heart in her, as she continues to insist that this ruthless approach is the only option to make America great again.

However, despite leading ICE with such heartless tactics, Noem might ultimately be unable to save her job because of the recklessness she displays in her personal life. Since Trump has an affinity for remaining liked by everyone, he might not deliver the news to her himself, but given the statements from former officials, it might eventually happen one way or another.