Who’s Really Running DHS? Corey Lewandowski’s ‘Quiet Power’ Over Kristi Noem Raises Eyebrows

Not many may be surprised by who’s got Kristi Noem‘s back at the DHS. Corey Lewandowski, who was Trump’s campaign advisor in 2024, was able to get significant power at the Department of Homeland Security. On documents, it may not look like he’s powerful enough to make decisions or steer them; however, he has complete control over the workers.

He is an exceptional employee for 130 days, but sources say he is gatekeeping Kristi Noem. An insider confirmed that everyone is terrified of him as the department’s de facto chief of staff. Since he has the authority to fire people or send them on leave, everyone listens to him.

For instance, he sent someone on leave for specifying pronouns in the email. Furthermore, he can say yes or no to something while overruling Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar. If someone needs work done, they have to get through Corey.

Noem does have the final say, but Corey is handling the narrative. Moreover, Lewandowski also accompanies Noem everywhere and is always by her side. Taxpayers aren’t too happy with the travel situation, though. He is always there to keep people under Noem in line.

Corey Lewandowski traveled with Kristi Noem to Argentina. Taxpayers are footing the bill for this. pic.twitter.com/W1SGhBwDXj — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 29, 2025



A DHS official compared him to a hammer and others to nail, implying that he’ll make people accountable. People cannot hide from him. This attitude was also visible when he was the campaign manager in 2016 for Trump, later on fired for causing turmoil.

After being the advisor for a second time, he was not given a powerful role in the Trump administration but was made advisor at the DHS. Looks like he’s making the best of the role that was given to him.

Apart from work, there have been rumors that the two are dating despite being married. He has always offered counsel to Noem, even when she was the South Dakota governor. As several news outlets reported, they could not shake the affair rumors. They also live across from each other and are usually spotted in the same areas.

It appears Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski’s affair is ongoing. Despite being married to other people, they’re living across the street from each other in DC & have been seen together in her elevator & common areas. Family values my ass. pic.twitter.com/AROOLK6DKl — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) June 13, 2025



They have denied the allegation saying it’s baseless gossip. They are focusing on work and Lewandowski is working tirelessly to improve Noem’s profile so far. He has been working on dismantling the Federal Emergency Management Agency despite opposition from Cameron Hamilton.

The spat resulted in Hamilton getting fired, further ensuring Corey’s power. He also gave recommendations for his replacement, saying Noem will make the final decision.