Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Are Fueling Affair Rumors—And They’re Not Exactly Hiding It

Kristi Noem, known for her unapologetic approach to public scrutiny, seems unfazed by the swirling affair rumors linking her to Corey Lewandowski. As the former secretary of Homeland Security under Donald Trump, Noem has long attracted attention, even appearing to embrace controversy.

Perhaps that’s why speculation about her relationship with Lewandowski persists, as the two have reportedly made little effort to distance themselves. As has been evident from Noem’s behavior, she does not make any efforts to stop these rumors or get rid of them.

Their close living arrangement has only fueled speculation. Reports indicate that Noem and Lewandowski, both married to other people, rented Washington, D.C. apartments directly across from one another.

This personal proximity, paired with their professional collaboration, has raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill. As reported by Nicki Swift, “the Department of Homeland Security appointed Lewandowski as Noem’s chief advisor in June,” even though the White House was wary given the persistent affair talk. Notably, “even before his appointment, Lewandowski was already serving as the secretary’s unofficial chief of staff,” often working alongside Noem without an official role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The List (@thelistdaily)

The rumors of an intimate relationship between Noem and Lewandowski are not recent creations. Public speculation dates back to Noem’s tenure as South Dakota governor. A 2023 New York Post report cited by Nicki Swift details how visible their bond appeared, with one anonymous source recalling, “It was so absurdly blatant and public,” after watching the two interact at a hotel bar frequented by political insiders. Such behavior left observers questioning their denials, especially as their collaborative dynamic became increasingly public.

Life in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood appears to have only intensified the rumors. After taking charge at Homeland Security, Noem rented a $3,750-per-month apartment, and Lewandowski moved in across the way. One resident noted, “I’ve seen them together here both in the elevator and in common areas,” adding that Lewandowski seemed comfortable and familiar within Noem’s building. Paparazzi captured photos of Lewandowski visiting Noem’s residence, and despite the lack of outright confirmation of a romantic relationship, many see their actions as questionable.

Public reaction to these rumors has largely been critical, especially among observers who feel that Noem and Lewandowski have failed to uphold the personal values they often promote. “These two have not shame. Their behavior is humiliating to their spouses and their children,” one Daily Mail reader observed, expressing concern over the lasting impact on both families.

Others have called out perceived hypocrisy, with a Reddit commenter stating, “These two constantly talk about ‘Christian values’ while they are cheating on their spouses.” Regardless of the truth behind the rumors, the behavior of Noem and Lewandowski continues to prompt debate and disapproval in both political and public spheres.