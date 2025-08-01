Law Enforcement Calls Out Kristi Noem’s Desperate Move as ICE Tries to Lure Local Cops with Massive Incentives

With great funding comes a great responsibility to recruit. Law enforcement leaders are now expressing their disdain for Kristi Noem’s most recent move. The Department of Homeland Security is in desperate need of new agents.

Noem’s approach to recruiting these agents could be labelled as even more desperate. Here’s what the Secretary of DHS did to offend the local deputies and sheriffs.

Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ act has guaranteed a significant increase in the funding that ICE receives. An additional $170.7 billion is being given to the agency to ensure immigration and border enforcement.

The additional funding has left ICE with the task of upping its manpower. The agency is now looking to hire 10,000 new agents. Noem’s newest approach to recruiting new agents involves fishing in the pool of trained officers.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers found an email that urged them to join ICE last week. This attempt to poach deputies from the law enforcement agencies has left their leaders frazzled. Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd spoke up against Noem’s email.

“We’re their force multipliers, and this is the thanks we get for helping them do their job?” He noted how disappointed he was to receive the mail that was sent to hundreds of other deputies.

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will allow DHS to ramp up deportation efforts and hire 10,000 new ICE agents. It will also fully fund ICE’s 287(g) program, empowering state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers. pic.twitter.com/nMfvfiiHuo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 18, 2025

Judd went on to speak about how Noem needs to wear her “big girl pants on and do what’s right.” He demanded an apology from the Secretary of Homeland Security. The Sheriff shared how he is on board to “support President Trump’s mission.”

NBC News spoke to law enforcement leaders in 4 different states who all held the same opinion. The agencies in all 4 states were participants in ICE’s 287(g) program. The program allows state and local law enforcement agencies to team up with ICE to enforce immigration laws.

“As someone who is currently supporting ICE through the 287(g) program, you understand the unique responsibility we carry in protecting our communities and upholding federal law,” the email from the DHS read.

The email went on to note how the officers’ experience in the state and local law enforcement would bring an “invaluable insight” to ICE’s mission. “Qualities we need now more than ever,” the email pointed out.

Join the rapidly growing number of agencies teaming up with ICE to keep their communities safer from criminal aliens through our 287(g) program! 💻Learn more: https://t.co/qxQ7iwBXnv pic.twitter.com/27GfvLfZFN — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) May 30, 2025

The email also hinted at a potential $50,000 signing bonus for officers who are willing to join. A link to a government recruitment website was attached to the email. The website featured a picture of Uncle Sam while the headline read, “AMERICA NEEDS YOU.”

The Pinellas County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office even released a statement to air their grievances following the email. “ICE actively trying to use our partnership to recruit our personnel is wrong,” the statement read. The same statement also noted that the Sheriff’s Office has expressed concern to the ICE leadership about the same.