Kristi Noem’s Alleged Affair EXPOSED After Years of Shady Rumors – Threatens Her Political Career

What has long been a well-kept secret in MAGA circles is that Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are supposedly having an affair. Several Trump administration insiders have revealed this.

For years, there have been rumors that President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and the Secretary of Homeland Security, known as “ICE Barbie” because of her love of over-stylized public relations stunts in various uniformed capacities, have been cheating on their spouses. Lewandowski and Noem both insist that their relationship is only professional.

The couple, who now collaborate closely at DHS, are “widely understood” to be romantically engaged, according to a thorough exposé in New York Magazine. It was even called the “worst-kept secret in D.C.” by one FEMA official.

“Everyone knows they’re together,” a senior Trump administration insider told the magazine, going one step further. “Can I prove it? No. But they are together.” Regarding their apparent extramarital affair, Noem and Lewandowski—who was fired as Trump’s 2016 campaign manager for allegedly assaulting a reporter—haven’t exactly been discreet.

Witnesses remembered Noem entering a patio in 2019 following a conservative conference in Doral, Florida, where VIPs were sitting right on Lewandowski’s lap and smoking cigars. “It was very romantic,” one person who saw the PDA told New York Magazine. “They acted like a couple, not like a political consultant and a client. It was very clear.”

According to reports, early on in their romance, Lewandowski took Noem to New York to speak with investors who might support her budding political career. One millionaire called a mutual acquaintance to ask directly if the two were dating after being so impressed by their behavior during a meeting.

A DHS representative responded to the New York Magazine article by calling it a “hit piece [that] reads like a preteen rage-scrolling, then prompting ChatGPT for a screed on misogyny—complete with zero substance and maximum b——t.”

In the book Revenge, which details Trump’s 2024 campaign, Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt even hinted that Noem would have lost her chance to be chosen as Trump’s running mate as a result of the alleged affair. While Trump would sarcastically call Noem his “girlfriend,” advisers claimed to have witnessed Lewandowski slap her in the butt.

In the end, Noem’s candidacy for vice president was ruined when she revealed in her book, No Going Back, how she shot and killed her 14-month-old pet dog, Cricket, allegedly due to his violent behavior. “That’s not good at all,” Trump reportedly told his son Donald Trump Jr., according to Revenge. “Even you wouldn’t kill a dog, and you kill everything.”

At the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, a source reportedly witnessed Noem and Lewandowski making out in public at a hotel bar, according to the New York Post.