Kristi Noem’s Over-the-Top Fashion Moments That Have Everyone Talking

If the topic is about shying away from glam, Kristi Noem might not be a good fit to talk about. The irony is that she is known for using several techniques to enhance her appearance. If South Dakota’s ex-governor turned Homeland Security Secretary has a brand, it can be compared to gifting the SWAT teams with Barbie realness, along with the add-ons like hair extensions, spray tans, and lashes you could spot from three zip codes away.

And not to mention that eyelashes are a part of people that is hard to ignore, and keeping an eye on those of Kristi Noem’s gives a feel that they are not just fake — they’re fakier than her hair extensions. Though it is an individual choice on how a person will put on her makeup but the deal here is, sometimes her glamour seems absolutely bizarre.

It is indeed hard to find a photo of post-MAGA makeover Noem with lashes not being present. Everywhere she goes, the eyelashes can be seen, whether it is about a raid or hiking and even on the border wall photo ops. People say, she doesn’t ven swap the mega-volume, 2009-era spider lashes for a toned-down version. And the same look gets repeated again and again.

The wilder thing in here is, Kristi Noem is aware of the makeup trends, as we’ve seen her switch up her brows, bronzer, and hair with the times. However, when she stepped into the eyelash game, everyone else was going softer, opting for “barely there” extensions. However, Noem, on the other hand, doubled down. She can fairly be stated as a Mar-a-Lago face.

If we were being nice, we’d say “Krist-ay, you slay.” But knowing her? She’d either miss the reference completely — or get mad at the shade of it all. Let’s rewind to 2011, when Noem stepped onto the CPAC stage looking like… well, a different human. No extensions, no overdone brows, no spiders nesting on her eyelids. Just mascara doing its humble job. Her brows were softer too, way before she jumped on the Instagram-brow bandwagon.

Drop a❤ if you are a fan of Kristi Noem!! pic.twitter.com/WsU4nGQSkp — America First (@America_First0) September 20, 2025

Maybe it was all those close-up camera angles that spooked her into going bigger, bolder, and frankly heavier on the lashes later in her career. Fast-forward more than a decade, and sure enough, the lashes are practically their own character. Will she ever strip them back and embrace a natural look again? Honestly, probably not. Until then, paint away, Kristi — even if the rest of us can’t stop staring.