Kristi Noem Slammed for ‘Ridiculous’ Outfits Amid ICE Shooting Controversy; Democrat Rep Calls Her ‘Embarrassment to the Country’

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) bashed Kristi Noem in front of the House Judiciary Committee as he accused the DHS Secretary of being incompetent and unprofessional while demanding her impeachment. This comes following the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis that killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, and on the same day, Noem wore a massive cowboy hat to the press conference where she addressed the killing and supported the action of the ICE agents. She also called Nicole a “domestic terrorist” and said the shooting was justified because she was trying to run over the agents.

However, the footage of the shooting shows that Nicole was actually turning away from the agent who killed her, contradicting Noem’s account.

In another presser today, DHS Kristi Noem continued to spin what really happened in Minneapolis yesterday despite all of the video that contradicts everything she says. Noem even went so far as to call the ICE shooter “an experienced officer” who “followed his training.” pic.twitter.com/0fczFM1jPt — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 8, 2026

Moreover, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison provided a completely different image of Nicole, saying, “She was a compassionate neighbor trying to be a legal observer on behalf of her immigrant neighbors. That’s what she was doing at the moment of her death. And she was a poet. She was a mom. She was a daughter. And I am deeply saddened by what happened to her and her family.”

It was only therefore natural for Moskowitz to severely criticize her actions. He also took a dig at her outfit during the press conference. Referring to her hat and the way she looked, Moskowitz said, “Is this what the $800 billion went to? Every day we see her after some new tragedy, she’s wearing a different outfit with a different hat. She looks ridiculous.” He then added, “She’s not just an embarrassment to the country, she’s an embarrassment to you and the president. She deserves to be removed from her job, and if not impeached.”

It should be noted here that Noem is particularly fond of cosplaying, and she often dresses like people belonging to different professions, like firefighters, pilots etc. Growing up on a farm, she considers herself to be a ranch girl and therefore the cowboy outfits, including those massive hats, are quite common attire of hers.

However, with the increasing brutality of ICE and Noem’s endorsement of the same, her fashion sense has now become a point of ridicule, besides her questionable actions. Netizens have also noticed the drastic transformation of her face and have advised her to slow down on her Botox and other surgeries.

Moskowitz on Noem: “Is she hiding her face like her ICE agents now? By the way — is this what the $800 billion went to? Every day we see her after some new tragedy, she’s wearing a different outfit with a different hat. She looks ridiculous. She’s not just an embarrassment to… pic.twitter.com/N74kbMCdfD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2026

The shooting of Nicole has especially fueled calls for action against her as Rep. Robin Kelly, Illinois Congresswoman, said, “Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing. Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also spoke about the unfortunate shooting, highlighting how Noem is presenting a fabricated story that is quite different from the reality of the incidents that happened. Referring to the video footage, “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody that is bull—. This was a federal agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying. I want ICE units to leave Minneapolis.”

With growing concerns over ICE operations nationwide and the government backing their reckless actions, Noem remains unbothered about the kind of backlash she is receiving and continues to defend the actions of her department.