ICE Hires 12,000 Agents Major Crackdown On Immigration 2026

ICE might be planning its next major crackdown in 2026. According to the latest updates, the agency has made a significant push to increase its recruitment numbers. On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to recruit 12,000 new agents, which would significantly expand its workforce to 22,000.

One of the key reasons behind the expansion is Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign promise. He pledged to deport millions of undocumented immigrants across the U.S. in an effort to strengthen national security. As a result, the federal administration has launched a nationwide recruitment campaign to hire thousands of new ICE agents to support that goal.

Interestingly, the agency is also offering a recruitment incentive of up to $50,000 as a signing bonus. It also includes student loan repayment programs to attract applicants. So far, DHS has received an overwhelming response to the hiring drive, with more than 220,000 applications. This surge has exceeded the agency’s preliminary target of adding 10,000 new agents and officers per year.

Meanwhile, to attract broader public support for increased enforcement actions, DHS has eliminated age restrictions for new applicants. Applicants as young as 18 can now submit applications. Previously, eligible applicants were generally required to be between 27 and 37 years old, or up to a maximum of 40, depending on the role.

As ICE has become a highly politically contentious subject, the Department of Homeland Security, under the current administration, has moved quickly to expand staffing levels at the agency. According to an American Immigration Council report, Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act of July 2025 allocated $170 billion for enforcement funding alone.

The accelerated hiring effort has also drawn increased criticism. The rapid pace of recruitment has prompted scrutiny over both the program’s objectives and the unprecedented rate at which new personnel are being hired. Questions have been raised about oversight and the agency’s overall accountability.

Addressing the massive hiring program, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “The good news is that thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill that President Trump signed, we have an additional 12,000 ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country. That’s a 120% increase in our workforce. And that’s in just about four months.”

HIRING SURGE: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a major expansion of its workforce. The agency said the hiring surge represents a 120% increase in manpower, expanding the number of ICE officers and agents from about 10,000 to roughly 22,000 in less than a year. pic.twitter.com/dOOcScysxS — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 6, 2026

Meanwhile, ICE Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan commended Trump and Kristi Noem for setting an ambitious goal aimed at addressing illegal immigration in the United States. Emphasizing that ICE’s efforts have been focused on meeting that objective, she said, “The president and Secretary Noem set a goal, and we exceeded it, but that doesn’t mean we’re done. We continue to call on American patriots to serve the homeland because we know that there’s still more work to do — and we will not stop until every community in this nation is safe.”

For some time, the tactics used by ICE agents during random and unannounced operations in U.S. neighborhoods have raised questions about the agency’s humanitarian practices. There have been multiple instances in which officers have been accused of displaying ruthless or inhumane behavior and engaging in alleged violence, theft and looting. These incidents have prompted scrutiny of ICE’s authority in several areas and raised questions about the legitimacy of masked agents carrying out enforcement actions.