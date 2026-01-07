Kristi Noem Makes Awkward Visit to Minneapolis ICE Office Amid Massive Federal Crackdown

As the ICE tightened its grip on Minneapolis, Kristi Noem reached the city to meet the deployed federal agents. While Homeland Security proudly posted a video of the visit on social media, it looked like a tremendously awkward meet-up.

The Secretary of Homeland Security arrived at the office all decked up in an ICE cap and jacket. As she went on to greet the agents one by one, everybody’s face was blurred except that of her own.

Posting the clip, Homeland Security wrote on its official X account, “Thanks to the patriots at @ICEgov, the Minneapolis area—and our nation—are safer. We are incredibly proud of their continued work to remove gang members, terrorists, drug traffickers, and predators from our communities. America has your back!”

However, Noem appeared clueless as she tried to have small talk with the officers and asked them if they had lunch. At another point, she seemed confused while analysing a paper. She then conversed with some more people and nodded her head to whatever they said.

The agents’ faces were seemingly blurred as part of the ICE’s strategy to protect its officers. During immigration crackdowns, too, agents often patrol the cities with masks that hide their faces.

The ICE has stated that the move prevents them from threats and assault. On the other hand, victims argue that they feel intimidated when masked enforcers ask for proof of their citizenship.

Noem’s visit to Minneapolis comes at a time when 2000 federal agents have been deployed in the city for the ICE’s ‘largest immigration operation ever.’ The crackdown led to the arrest of 150 people in a single day on January 5.

The deployment comes in the wake of the Medicaid fraud in Minnesota. The state government is facing a major scandal after billions of dollars intended for Medicaid were transferred to fraudsters, mostly belonging to the Somali community.

The government’s problems further increased when YouTube Nick Shirley posted a video claiming that daycare centres in Minnesota remained largely inactive despite receiving millions in funding.

Governor Tim Walz, who was eyeing a third term in office, eventually announced that he would no longer be campaigning and instead shift his focus to defending the government against the fraud allegations.

In Minneapolis this morning. Under @POTUS Trump we will expose and deliver accountability for the rampant fraud and criminality happening in Minnesota. You won’t steal from Americans or break our laws and get away with it. pic.twitter.com/1dASvzLWRl — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 6, 2026

Walz said, “Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.”

After the ICE’s action in Minneapolis, Walz once again released a statement and called the move a ‘war that’s being waged against Minnesota.’ He added, “You’re seeing that we have a ridiculous surge of apparently 2,000 people not coordinating with us, that are for a show of cameras.”

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem and the Trump administration have maintained that the crackdown is necessary to decrease crime rates and safeguard the interests of the average American citizen.