Tim Walz Drops Re-Election Bid After MAGA Firestorm and Trump Attacks

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who briefly gained national attention as the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2024, quietly announced on Monday that he will not run for a third term in 2026.

Walz, a two-term Democratic governor and former U.S. representative, took to social media and the steps of the State Capitol in Saint Paul on Monday morning to share that he was ending his re-election bid. This came after months of relentless political pressure linked to a large welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota and increasing attacks from former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In his statement, Walz said he could no longer continue campaigning while also focusing on the state’s response to the fraud claims and the intense political atmosphere. He mentioned that he made his decision after serious discussions with his family and team over the holidays.

The fraud controversy involves a federal probe into the misuse of welfare and child care funds managed by nonprofit organizations in Minnesota. This issue has been highlighted repeatedly by MAGA-aligned media and conservative commentators in recent months. Prosecutors have charged several individuals over fraud allegations, leading to strong criticism from Republicans who argue that the state’s leaders did not act fast enough.

Minnesota has to come first – always. Today, I’m proud of the work we’ve done to make Minnesota the best place to live and raise kids. I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work. pic.twitter.com/AYbvcOzyPI — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 5, 2026

Trump’s involvement in the political conflict only made matters worse. Recently, he and his supporters increased allegations through social media posts and online content. This included a viral video that falsely linked local political figures to violent crimes, prompting officials to deny the claims. Walz condemned these attacks, saying they were attempts to “poison” civic discourse in Minnesota and distract from the state’s real issues.

“Trump and his allies want to make our state a colder, meaner place,” Walz said in comments reported by multiple outlets. He condemned what he called opportunistic political attacks tied to the fraud situation.

The political backlash against Walz has been a barrage of inflammatory remarks, including a derogatory post from Trump that received criticism for stepping over the line. That post was also linked to debates about crime, immigration, and racial politics in Minnesota, issues that have become key points of contention as the 2026 election cycle heats up.

Walz’s exit marks a significant shift for a governor who had enjoyed strong approval ratings early in his tenure and was viewed as a rising star in Democratic circles, especially after his role in the 2024 presidential race. In recent decades, no Democratic governor in Minnesota has failed to win reelection, and his departure opens the door for new candidates.

Already, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the race, though no formal announcement was made at the time of Walz’s decision.

Walz said that his choice was not a retreat from public service but a commitment to governing Minnesota during challenging times. He stressed that his focus on tackling fraud and restoring confidence in state programs was a more pressing duty than running a campaign filled with controversy and negativity.

Walz’s exit serves as a reminder of how quickly political fortunes can change and the fraud scandal in his state may be his undoing.